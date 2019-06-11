November 05, 2019

Kevin Harlan's Cat Call: A black cat interrupted Monday Night Football, running from the 50 to the end zone before heading into the tunnel like Bo Jackson. Here's Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call.
Kinda shocked that flags weren't thrown for taunting. The cat paused on the 2 to admire his work, hung out in the end zone for a looooonnnngggg time, and was clearly looking for a Salvation Army kettle to dive into. Harlan's call was great. Collinsworth would have called him a showboat and told him to act like he'd been there before.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:38 AM on November 05
I loved the look on Witten's face: "Damn, I could be up in the booth calling this".
We have a herding dog and fostered a cat for a year. I found out that there absolutely is such a thing as herding cats, and that done properly, it's an impressive sight to behold. My dog would have given anything to have been out there helping corral the critter.
Not sure if my dog also has cadaver skills, but if she had turned her attention away from the cat and gone to the 50 yard line and alerted, that's when you call Geraldo, bring in a backhoe, and start looking for Hoffa.
posted by beaverboard at 11:14 AM on November 05