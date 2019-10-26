October 24, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty: Two weeks left, and we have a breakout performance in our standings. (In the CFL West, not so much.) Grab your fainting couch and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:06 PM - 10 comments

Montreal rides a big fourth quarter to guarantee a non-losing record heading into the playoffs. Saskatchewan beats the Lions to stay in the hunt for first. Hamilton cruises over Ottawa, while Calgary wins the back-and-forth over Winnipeg to reclaim first.

TOR @ MTLEDM @ BCOTT @ HAMWPG @ CGY
ResultMontreal by 3Saskatchewn by 8Hamilton by 21Calgary by 4
Margin of Error2 to 46 to 1015 to 273 to 5

jags breaks it open, nailing the Calgary games on the way to a great eight points.

SpoFiteTOR @ MTLSSSK @ BCSOTT @ HAMSWPG @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneMontreal Saskatchewan6Hamilton22Calgary 4 877
tommytrumpMontreal Saskatchewan Hamilton 371
DrJohnEvansMontreal Saskatchewan Hamilton16Calgary 564
ic23bMontreal Saskatchewan Hamilton17Calgary3664
JPRMontreal4Saskatchewan Hamilton 456
cixelsyd 055
argoal Saskatchewan Hamilton15Calgary5555
Reever Saskatchewan9Hamilton15Calgary3653
Howard_TMontreal Saskatchewan Hamilton 348
bender 046
rcade 043

Two weeks left and we have tons of unfinished business. Better put on a fresh pot of coffee.

WEEK 20

Calgary @ Winnipeg (Friday, October 25)
This is it: Winnipeg's last chance at first. Maybe their last chance at even hosting a playoff game.

Hamilton @ Montreal (Saturday, October 26)
A possible East Final preview, except with better quality post-game beers.

Ottawa @ Toronto (Saturday, October 26)
All are excited for the annual "Who Can Get More Than Three Wins" bowl.

Saskatchewan @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 26)
Saskatchewan's trying to keep pace with Calgary, while Edmonton plays crossover chicken.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:06 PM on October 24

Winnipeg by 3

Hamilton by 10

Toronto by 7

Saskatchewan by 10

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:05 AM on October 25

Calgary by 10

Montreal by 7

Ottawa by 15

Edmonton by 14

posted by tommytrump at 08:43 AM on October 25

Calgary by 12
Montreal by 1
Toronto by 4
Saskatchewan by 10

posted by bender at 10:03 AM on October 25

Winnipeg by 6

Montreal by 7

Ottawa by 3

Edmonton by 7

posted by cixelsyd at 10:06 AM on October 25

cowboy hats by a field goal

the former steel town guys by a field goal

the hog town guys by a converted touchdown

the guys from Prairie land by a field goal and a rouge

posted by argoal at 12:39 PM on October 25

Calgary by 6
Hamilton by 6
Toronto by 9
Saskatchewan by 6

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:47 PM on October 25

Winnipeg by 10

Hamilton by 3

Toronto by 12

Saskatchewan by 14

posted by ic23b at 04:30 PM on October 25

Calgary by 7
Montreal by 3
Toronto by 10
Saskatchewan by 6

posted by rcade at 06:50 PM on October 25

Here I am in Houston for the Vergers' Conference, and I completely missed picking last night's game. One might say that I will pick what is left religiously, but that's too bad a pun. I'm wearing Nova Scotia t-shirt, so maybe that will help.

Cats vs little larks would seem to be an unfair match, but the birdies are in their own cage. Montreal by 12

Make up your mind, Ottawa, is it red or black? Argos won't be confused by the color scheme. Toronto by 7

Riders head into Alberta, only to be run over by some guys with dogs and a sled. Edmonton by 9

posted by Howard_T at 09:03 AM on October 26

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.