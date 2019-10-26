October 24, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty: Two weeks left, and we have a breakout performance in our standings. (In the CFL West, not so much.) Grab your fainting couch and make your picks inside.
Winnipeg by 3
Hamilton by 10
Toronto by 7
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:05 AM on October 25
Calgary by 10
Montreal by 7
Ottawa by 15
Edmonton by 14
posted by tommytrump at 08:43 AM on October 25
Calgary by 12
Montreal by 1
Toronto by 4
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by bender at 10:03 AM on October 25
Winnipeg by 6
Montreal by 7
Ottawa by 3
Edmonton by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:06 AM on October 25
cowboy hats by a field goal
the former steel town guys by a field goal
the hog town guys by a converted touchdown
the guys from Prairie land by a field goal and a rouge
posted by argoal at 12:39 PM on October 25
Calgary by 6
Hamilton by 6
Toronto by 9
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:47 PM on October 25
Winnipeg by 10
Hamilton by 3
Toronto by 12
Saskatchewan by 14
posted by ic23b at 04:30 PM on October 25
Calgary by 7
Montreal by 3
Toronto by 10
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by rcade at 06:50 PM on October 25
Here I am in Houston for the Vergers' Conference, and I completely missed picking last night's game. One might say that I will pick what is left religiously, but that's too bad a pun. I'm wearing Nova Scotia t-shirt, so maybe that will help.
Cats vs little larks would seem to be an unfair match, but the birdies are in their own cage. Montreal by 12
Make up your mind, Ottawa, is it red or black? Argos won't be confused by the color scheme. Toronto by 7
Riders head into Alberta, only to be run over by some guys with dogs and a sled. Edmonton by 9
posted by Howard_T at 09:03 AM on October 26
Montreal rides a big fourth quarter to guarantee a non-losing record heading into the playoffs. Saskatchewan beats the Lions to stay in the hunt for first. Hamilton cruises over Ottawa, while Calgary wins the back-and-forth over Winnipeg to reclaim first.
jags breaks it open, nailing the Calgary games on the way to a great eight points.
Two weeks left and we have tons of unfinished business. Better put on a fresh pot of coffee.
WEEK 20
Calgary @ Winnipeg (Friday, October 25)
This is it: Winnipeg's last chance at first. Maybe their last chance at even hosting a playoff game.
Hamilton @ Montreal (Saturday, October 26)
A possible East Final preview, except with better quality post-game beers.
Ottawa @ Toronto (Saturday, October 26)
All are excited for the annual "Who Can Get More Than Three Wins" bowl.
Saskatchewan @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 26)
Saskatchewan's trying to keep pace with Calgary, while Edmonton plays crossover chicken.
Good luck!
