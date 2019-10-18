October 17, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nineteen: Between the five of them, two of Calgary, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, tommytrump, and jagsnumberone will win the West Division and our little Pick 'Em. But which two? Your guess is as good as mine. Put on your thinking caps and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:55 PM - 6 comments

Toronto holds off the Ottawa comeback to notch a rare win. Calgary hangs on for the win against the Riders to move into first place. Winnipeg solves the Montreal mystery, while Edmonton keeps the Lions out of the end zone.

OTT @ TORSSK @ CGYMTL @ WPGBC @ EDM
ResultToronto by 7Calgary by 2Winnipeg by 11Edmonton by 13
Margin of Error5 to 91 to 38 to 149 to 17

tommy and jags continue to move in lockstep — while Howard_T stays true to his word and scores 7 to move out of the basement.

SpoFiteOTT @ TORSSSK @ CGYSMTL @ WPGSBC @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneToronto Calgary Winnipeg Edmonton10569
tommytrumpToronto5Calgary Winnipeg Edmonton 568
DrJohnEvansToronto Calgary3Winnipeg Edmonton 559
ic23bToronto Winnipeg Edmonton 358
cixelsyd Calgary Winnipeg 255
JPR 052
argoalToronto Calgary 250
Reever 047
benderToronto6 Winnipeg10Edmonton 546
Howard_TToronto9Calgary Winnipeg14Edmonton16745
rcadeToronto Edmonton 243

Three! Weeks! Left!

WEEK 19

Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, October 18)
Montreal's locked into second place and a home semi-final. Do they rest the big guns? That would depend on knowing exactly who the big guns are.

Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Friday, October 18)
The Riders got knocked out of first place, but a visit to B.C. might get them right back.

Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, October 19)
Can't we just sim the rest of the East-vs-East games?

Winnipeg @ Calgary (Saturday, October 19)
Uhh if Winnipeg wins and Saskatchewan loses, the Bombers are back in first place. That can't be right, can it?

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:56 PM on October 17

Montreal by 10

Saskatchewan by 6

Hamilton by 22

Calgary by 4

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:25 AM on October 18

Montreal by 14

Sakatchewan by 14

Hamilton by 10

Winnipeg by 10

posted by tommytrump at 08:48 AM on October 18

Montreal by 9
Saskatchewan by 26
Hamilton by 16
Calgary by 6

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:24 AM on October 18

Argonauts by 2

riders by 11

pussycats by 15

Stampeders by 5

posted by argoal at 01:33 PM on October 18

How did that happen? I picked all 4 correctly and got inside Marge (that's Marge Innovera, my favorite statistician) 3 times. I am no longer living in the CFL Pick 'em's basement, but not by much. My best effort is needed.

Your weird aunt from the neighboring province is visiting, and she has some strange food preferences. Your family wants a certain dish for dinner, but Auntie doesn't like it. If you're smart, you will please the home folks. Montreal by 12

The Canadian equivalent of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will investigate Lion abuse after this one. Saskatchewan by 17

The odor emanating from Hamilton is not caused by any industrial source. It has been traced to the stadium. Hamilton by 9

Bombers might have aspirations to gain first place, but Riders just aren't going to lose. Winnipeg by 10

posted by Howard_T at 04:38 PM on October 18

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.