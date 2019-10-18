October 17, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nineteen: Between the five of them, two of Calgary, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, tommytrump, and jagsnumberone will win the West Division and our little Pick 'Em. But which two? Your guess is as good as mine. Put on your thinking caps and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:55 PM - 6 comments
Montreal by 10
Saskatchewan by 6
Hamilton by 22
Calgary by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:25 AM on October 18
Montreal by 14
Sakatchewan by 14
Hamilton by 10
Winnipeg by 10
posted by tommytrump at 08:48 AM on October 18
Montreal by 9
Saskatchewan by 26
Hamilton by 16
Calgary by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:24 AM on October 18
Argonauts by 2
riders by 11
pussycats by 15
Stampeders by 5
posted by argoal at 01:33 PM on October 18
How did that happen? I picked all 4 correctly and got inside Marge (that's Marge Innovera, my favorite statistician) 3 times. I am no longer living in the CFL Pick 'em's basement, but not by much. My best effort is needed.
Your weird aunt from the neighboring province is visiting, and she has some strange food preferences. Your family wants a certain dish for dinner, but Auntie doesn't like it. If you're smart, you will please the home folks. Montreal by 12
The Canadian equivalent of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will investigate Lion abuse after this one. Saskatchewan by 17
The odor emanating from Hamilton is not caused by any industrial source. It has been traced to the stadium. Hamilton by 9
Bombers might have aspirations to gain first place, but Riders just aren't going to lose. Winnipeg by 10
posted by Howard_T at 04:38 PM on October 18
Toronto holds off the Ottawa comeback to notch a rare win. Calgary hangs on for the win against the Riders to move into first place. Winnipeg solves the Montreal mystery, while Edmonton keeps the Lions out of the end zone.
tommy and jags continue to move in lockstep — while Howard_T stays true to his word and scores 7 to move out of the basement.
Three! Weeks! Left!
WEEK 19
Toronto @ Montreal (Friday, October 18)
Montreal's locked into second place and a home semi-final. Do they rest the big guns? That would depend on knowing exactly who the big guns are.
Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Friday, October 18)
The Riders got knocked out of first place, but a visit to B.C. might get them right back.
Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, October 19)
Can't we just sim the rest of the East-vs-East games?
Winnipeg @ Calgary (Saturday, October 19)
Uhh if Winnipeg wins and Saskatchewan loses, the Bombers are back in first place. That can't be right, can it?
Good luck!
