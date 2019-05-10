October 03, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seventeen: We have both a three-way tie for first in the West, and no longer a tie for first place in our standings. Grab your mirror and make your picks inside.

Intrigue all around: Hamilton takes down Winnipeg and makes it look easy, Ottawa makes it close against Edmonton, Saskatchewan clinches a playoff berth, and the Lions edge the Als to avoid playoff elimination.

HAM @ WPGEDM @ OTTSSK @ TORMTL @ BC
ResultHamilton by 20Edmonton by 5Saskatchewan by 25B.C. by 2
Margin of Error14 to 264 to 718 to 331 to 3

Intrigue in our little Pick 'Em as well: for the first time in ten weeks, we have a new leader.

SpoFiteHAM @ WPGSEDM @ OTTSSSK @ TORSMTL @ BCSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneHamilton Edmonton7Saskatchewan20 561
tommytrump Edmonton Saskatchewan24B.C. 460
DrJohnEvansHamilton 152
JPR Edmonton5 Saskatchewan B.C.2752
ic23b Edmonton Saskatchewan 251
cixelsyd Edmonton Saskatchewan B.C. 350
Reever Edmonton Saskatchewan B.C. 344
argoal Edmonton Saskatchewan B.C. 344
rcade Edmonton Saskatchewan 241
bender Saskatchewan B.C. 238
Howard_T Edmonton Saskatchewan 238

I haven't seen a three-way virtual tie atop the West since Saskatchewan was in the East.

WEEK 17

Edmonton @ Hamilton (Friday, October 4)
Here's our first opportunity. Hamilton can clinch the division with a win and a Montreal loss. But Edmonton's still fending off a late B.C. rush.

Calgary @ Montreal (Saturday, October 5)
Speaking of late rushes, Montreal will be looking to stay in the hunt. But Calgary's coming off a bye and four straight wins.

Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, October 5)
Trending in the wrong direction, Winnipeg has lost two in a row and has surrended first place to two other teams. One of them is Saskatchewan: everyone's fate is in their own hands.

Toronto @ B.C. (Monday, October 5)
B.C. can still make the playoffs. Toronto cannot.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:20 PM on October 03

Hamilton by 10 (Is Tom Clements still their QB? lol)

Calgary by 3

Saskatchewan by 4

BC by 12

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:44 AM on October 04

Hamilton by 8

Montreal by 3

Winnipeg by 4

Toronto by 5

posted by tommytrump at 07:37 AM on October 04

Edmonton by 7
Montreal by 7
Saskatchewan by 7
B.C. by 7

posted by bender at 09:28 AM on October 04

Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 12
Saskatchewan by 9 (bet the streak)
Toronto by 3

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:48 AM on October 04

Hamilton by 12

Calgary by 4

Saskatchewan by 10

B.C. by 3

posted by ic23b at 12:01 PM on October 04

Hamilton by 10

Calgary by 10

Saskatchewan by 10

BC by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 12:04 PM on October 04

hammy by 8

Calgary by 4

Saskatchewan by 5

BC by 10

go Argo's go!

posted by argoal at 03:59 PM on October 04

Hamilton by 14

Calgary by 10

Saskatchewan by 8

BC by 6

posted by Reever at 06:37 PM on October 04

