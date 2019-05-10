October 03, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seventeen: We have both a three-way tie for first in the West, and no longer a tie for first place in our standings. Grab your mirror and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:20 PM - 10 comments
Hamilton by 10 (Is Tom Clements still their QB? lol)
Calgary by 3
Saskatchewan by 4
BC by 12
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:44 AM on October 04
I'm currently writing an abstract for dissertation about sports. I would like to say that your resources seem to be very helpful for me to start my work.
posted by vallie at 04:34 AM on October 04
Hamilton by 8
Montreal by 3
Winnipeg by 4
Toronto by 5
posted by tommytrump at 07:37 AM on October 04
Edmonton by 7
Montreal by 7
Saskatchewan by 7
B.C. by 7
posted by bender at 09:28 AM on October 04
Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 12
Saskatchewan by 9 (bet the streak)
Toronto by 3
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:48 AM on October 04
Hamilton by 12
Calgary by 4
Saskatchewan by 10
B.C. by 3
posted by ic23b at 12:01 PM on October 04
Hamilton by 10
Calgary by 10
Saskatchewan by 10
BC by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 12:04 PM on October 04
hammy by 8
Calgary by 4
Saskatchewan by 5
BC by 10
go Argo's go!
posted by argoal at 03:59 PM on October 04
Hamilton by 14
Calgary by 10
Saskatchewan by 8
BC by 6
posted by Reever at 06:37 PM on October 04
Intrigue all around: Hamilton takes down Winnipeg and makes it look easy, Ottawa makes it close against Edmonton, Saskatchewan clinches a playoff berth, and the Lions edge the Als to avoid playoff elimination.
Intrigue in our little Pick 'Em as well: for the first time in ten weeks, we have a new leader.
I haven't seen a three-way virtual tie atop the West since Saskatchewan was in the East.
WEEK 17
Edmonton @ Hamilton (Friday, October 4)
Here's our first opportunity. Hamilton can clinch the division with a win and a Montreal loss. But Edmonton's still fending off a late B.C. rush.
Calgary @ Montreal (Saturday, October 5)
Speaking of late rushes, Montreal will be looking to stay in the hunt. But Calgary's coming off a bye and four straight wins.
Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, October 5)
Trending in the wrong direction, Winnipeg has lost two in a row and has surrended first place to two other teams. One of them is Saskatchewan: everyone's fate is in their own hands.
Toronto @ B.C. (Monday, October 5)
B.C. can still make the playoffs. Toronto cannot.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:20 PM on October 03