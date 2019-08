Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death ruled accidental overdose. : The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office stated that Skaggs died of terminal aspiration as a result of use of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, and alcohol. Skaggs' family stated that they "were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels".

posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 05:42 PM - 0 comments