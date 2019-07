England win Cricket World Cup: This is a match that was all New Zealand behind their incredible bowling and ever better fielding, but England's bats did just enough to tie the match and force a super over where they put 15 runs. New Zealand chased it and it came down to needing 2 runs on the last ball. They literally fell just inches away from getting that many to win, but alas for them, they couldn't get it. Amazing match!

