Angels Throw No-Hitter on Night to Honor Skaggs: Dressed in 45 jerseys to honor pitcher Tyler Skaggs after his death 11 days earlier, the Los Angeles Angels threw a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners Friday night. Taylor Cole and Felix Pena were the pitchers. It was the first combined no-hitter in the state of California since July 13, 1991, the day Skaggs was born.

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:37 AM - 0 comments