July 12, 2019

Grayson Allen Doesn't Play Well With Others: In a game where his team trailed by 23, Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies committed two flagrant fouls in eight seconds to get ejected. Both were pretty flagrant attempts to retaliate outside the normal hard-nosed play of the NBA. Allen followed his ejection by making a face like Scut Farkus. The video is worth watching to hear broadcaster Dan Dakich tear into Allen at length.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:25 AM - 4 comments