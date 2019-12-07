July 12, 2019

Grayson Allen Doesn't Play Well With Others: In a game where his team trailed by 23, Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies committed two flagrant fouls in eight seconds to get ejected. Both were pretty flagrant attempts to retaliate outside the normal hard-nosed play of the NBA. Allen followed his ejection by making a face like Scut Farkus. The video is worth watching to hear broadcaster Dan Dakich tear into Allen at length.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:25 AM - 4 comments
I watched this game on the NBC Sports Boston cable channel. It doesn't carry the audio, using some of the local talking heads to provide comments rather than play-by-play. I will have to see the replay of the regular broadcast on the NBA Channel if I can. Allen provided a source of much laughter as he stood there with a look that was somewhere between bewilderment and 'yeah, so what'. If this guy is trying to establish a tough guy reputation, I give him 2 seasons before he is out of the league and trying to recover from multiple injuries.
Grant Williams is built like a tank. He has a decent set of skills, and he has been encouraged to keep shooting the 3 ball, even though it is not his best shot. Celtics now have a trio of not-very-tall guys (Williams, Smart, and Ojeleye) who are all very strong and willing defenders. Smart did not have a 3 ball until this past season, but by working hard on it, he has become decent, although not great, from outside. Williams will find a lot of minutes this year.
posted by Howard_T at 12:04 PM on July 12
Why does any NBA team even want the guy? Even if he could get his shit together he doesn't offer enough in any area to help a team. Allen will forever be associated with a single big game in the 2015 NCAA final and as a distraction and divisive presence since.
Utah wasted a first round pick on him? WOW.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:28 PM on July 12
posted by yerfatma at 02:05 PM on July 12
FWIW, the guy who got under his skin, Grant Williams, is my new best friend in this Celtics team. I am working really hard not to overhype an undersized junior drafted late in the first round but it's not working.
posted by yerfatma at 11:42 AM on July 12