July 06, 2019

L.A. Clippers Land Kawhi Leonard, Paul George: The NBA offseason continues to be monumental. Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and is bringing Paul George with him. The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded George to the Clippers, receiving their unprotected 2022, 2024 and 2026 picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks (from Miami), the rights to exchange picks in 2023 and 2025, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. This is a good year to be the second-most famous NBA team in your metropolitan area.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:37 AM - 10 comments