June 14, 2019

Toronto Raptors Win NBA Championship: The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time, defeating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to win the series and deny the Warriors a third straight championship. This game was the 2,070th and last at Oracle for the Warriors, who move from Oakland to San Francisco next season.
posted by rcade at 12:09 AM - 4 comments
10 of the 13 NBA and NHL 2019 finals games were won by the road team.
Raptors road title win = impressive feat, fans get to roam the downtown and cheer on the team, no added crush of out of town folks in the metro area, fans get to greet the team at the airport when they return, then have a victory parade to boot.
Plus you get to see fans of the opposing team silenced on live TV. A NBA road title win might actually be preferable.
And your home arena didn't have to suffer the usual title win celebration impact. The only thing you miss is the euphoria directly experienced by a few thousand ticketholders if it were a home game, and they're a small percentage of the fan base.
However, if I were a hockey fan, I'd want to see my team win the Cup at home. With all that tradition, the pride of seeing the trophy presented and skated around on home ice, etc.
posted by beaverboard at 07:18 AM on June 14
And also a huzzah to our friends up there in Canada that are Raptors fans. Hope you had fun last night!
posted by NoMich at 07:50 AM on June 14
Party's still on. I suspect through the weekend, parade is on Monday. ;-)
posted by tommytrump at 09:32 AM on June 14
I had a very pleasant sports night tonight. I got to see two storied minor league teams play: the Toledo Mud Hens v. the Durham Bulls on a very beautiful night. Then I got home in time to see the Raptors win their first title. Huzzah to sports!
posted by NoMich at 11:55 PM on June 13