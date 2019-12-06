June 10, 2019

The 15th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: It's a quiet night here in Toronto. Not much going on. Why not take a gander at some CFL games? What's that? You haven't heard of any of the teams and you don't get the games on your tee vee? That hasn't stopped you for the last FOURTEEN YEARS. That's right, it's the FIFTEENTH iteration of the CFL Pick 'Em, and it's coming for your hopes and dreams. Make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:44 PM - 5 comments