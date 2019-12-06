June 10, 2019

The 15th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: It's a quiet night here in Toronto. Not much going on. Why not take a gander at some CFL games? What's that? You haven't heard of any of the teams and you don't get the games on your tee vee? That hasn't stopped you for the last FOURTEEN YEARS. That's right, it's the FIFTEENTH iteration of the CFL Pick 'Em, and it's coming for your hopes and dreams. Make your picks inside.
For us Americanos, it looks like we will still be able to catch a few games on ESPN and (maybe?) all of the games if you subscribe to ESPN+.
Thanks for organizing this again, Drj.
He who normally finishes last must submit picks first:
Hamilton by 3
Edmonton by 13
Calgary by 10
Winnipeg by 4
Hamilton by 14
Edmonton by 21
Calgary by 5
Winnipeg by 10
Hamilton by 17
Edmonton by 23
Calgary by 4
BC by 3
THE PICK 'EM - What we do
It's a Canadian tradition: every June, we celebrate the reappearance of the sun by drop-kicking a frozen pig through the last remaining pair of icicles. Then we go back inside to watch football until there's more than 6 hours of sunlight each day (July 27 through August 8). We kill time by picking winners and spreads for each game. Why not join us?
THE SEASON - When we do it
The season kicks off this Thursday night and runs for 20 weeks through the summer. There are generally four games per week, mostly running from Thursday to Sunday.
If you're in Canada, you'll find the games on TSN. If you're in the States or elsewhere, there's some sort of newfangled streaming option, along with occasional games on ESPN when they run out of poker content.
THE RULES - How we do it
Here's how it works. You pick who you think will win, and by how much. You then get points based on the result:
What's the Margin of Error?
It's a window around the spread that's defined as
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
So you can get rewarded for being close to the spread even if you're not spot-on. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate when predicting a blowout as you would when predicting a close game. Here are some examples:
So if you picked Toronto by 15, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:
Any questions?
THE GAMES, WEEK ONE - Where we start
In lieu of attempting to sum up each team's status in a single sentence, for this opening week I'm just linking to season preview pages for each of 'em. Some previews are still in the works; will update as they become available.
All times are EDT.
Saskatchewan Roughriders (Preview) @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Preview) - Thursday, June 13, 7:30pm
Montreal Alouettes (Preview) @ Edmonton (Preview TBD) - Friday, June 14, 9:00pm
Ottawa Redblacks (Preview TBD) @ Calgary Stampeders (Preview) - Saturday, June 15, 7:00pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Preview) @ B.C. Lions (Preview) - Saturday, June 15, 10:00pm
Good luck!
