May 29, 2019

Passan: How a 19-year-old prospect is turning the MLB draft upside down: 19 year old prospect, Carter Stewart, has opted to begin his professional baseball career in Japan instead of making the long, hard slog through MLB's minor league system. Why? Seven million reasons why. It would be interesting if the professional Japanese baseball league were to loosen their rules on foreign players especially if the teams are willing to put up millions of dollars to top prospects around the world.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 10:57 AM - 2 comments