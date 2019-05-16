May 14, 2019

Enter Round 3 of the NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The third round of the NBA playoffs begins tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Pick the two teams that will reach the NBA Finals, the games required, the top scorer and rebounder and two team prop bets.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:40 PM - 11 comments
My picks:
Warriors in 7
Bucks in 6
Top point scorer: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Bucks
posted by bender at 01:04 PM on May 14
My picks:
Warriors in 5
Bucks in 7
Top point scorer: Steph Curry
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by NoMich at 01:06 PM on May 14
Revised picks:Bucks in 7
posted by rcade at 02:04 PM on May 14
My picks:
Trail Blazers in 7
Bucks in 6
Top point scorer: Kevin Durant
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks
GO GREEK FREAK
posted by ic23b at 02:53 PM on May 14
.. not in this game but heard Durant is on the shelf for Game 1.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:15 PM on May 14
My picks:
Trail Blazers in 7
Raptors in 6
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Raptors
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:20 PM on May 14
My picks:
Warriors in 5
Bucks in 7
Top point scorer: McCollum
Top rebounder: Antetokoumpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by Howard_T at 05:01 PM on May 14
My picks:
Warriors in 6
Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Green
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Bucks
posted by grum@work at 07:59 PM on May 14
Revised picks:Top point scorer: Stephen Curry
posted by ic23b at 08:34 PM on May 14
Thanks cixelsyd, they think he will be out at least the first two game.
Go Stephen Curry. LOL
posted by ic23b at 08:37 PM on May 14
My picks:
Warriors in 6
Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Kawhi Leonard
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks
posted by rcade at 12:45 PM on May 14