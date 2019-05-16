May 14, 2019

Enter Round 3 of the NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The third round of the NBA playoffs begins tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Pick the two teams that will reach the NBA Finals, the games required, the top scorer and rebounder and two team prop bets.

My picks:

Warriors in 6
Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Kawhi Leonard
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks

posted by rcade at 12:45 PM on May 14

My picks:

Warriors in 7
Bucks in 6
Top point scorer: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Bucks

posted by bender at 01:04 PM on May 14

My picks:

Warriors in 5
Bucks in 7
Top point scorer: Steph Curry
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors

posted by NoMich at 01:06 PM on May 14

Revised picks:

Bucks in 7

posted by rcade at 02:04 PM on May 14

My picks:

Trail Blazers in 7
Bucks in 6
Top point scorer: Kevin Durant
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks

GO GREEK FREAK

posted by ic23b at 02:53 PM on May 14

.. not in this game but heard Durant is on the shelf for Game 1.

posted by cixelsyd at 03:15 PM on May 14

My picks:

Trail Blazers in 7
Raptors in 6
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Raptors

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:20 PM on May 14

My picks:

Warriors in 5
Bucks in 7
Top point scorer: McCollum
Top rebounder: Antetokoumpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Warriors

posted by Howard_T at 05:01 PM on May 14

My picks:

Warriors in 6
Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Green
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Bucks

posted by grum@work at 07:59 PM on May 14

Revised picks:

Top point scorer: Stephen Curry

posted by ic23b at 08:34 PM on May 14

Thanks cixelsyd, they think he will be out at least the first two game.

Go Stephen Curry. LOL

posted by ic23b at 08:37 PM on May 14

