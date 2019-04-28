April 27, 2019

Enter Round 2 of the NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Even though there's one more round one series to decide (Spurs/Nuggets game 7 tonight), the second round of the NBA playoffs begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. when the 76ers play the Raptors. Pick the teams that will advance out of the second round, the games required, the top scorer and rebounder and two team prop bets.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:13 AM - 13 comments
My picks:
76ers in 7
Celtics in 6
Warriors in 6
Trail Blazers in 7
Top point scorer: Damian Lillard
Top rebounder: Joel Embiid
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Trail Blazers
My rooting interest in these playoffs is for the Warriors to lose.
posted by rcade at 11:25 AM on April 27
Revised picks:Warriors in 5
posted by rcade at 11:28 AM on April 27
My picks:
76ers in 6
Bucks in 7
Warriors in 6
Trail Blazers in 6
Top point scorer: Kevin Durant
Top rebounder: Joel Embiid
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
That Bucks/Celts series should be one for the ages
posted by NoMich at 11:48 AM on April 27
Revised picks:Raptors in 6
posted by NoMich at 01:42 PM on April 27
My picks:
Raptors in 7
Celtics in 6
Warriors in 7
Spurs/Nuggets in 7
Top point scorer: Harden
Top rebounder: Antetekoumpo
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Raptors
My brain screamed NO, DON'T DO IT, but my eternally green heart said I must. GO CELTICS!!!
posted by Howard_T at 03:22 PM on April 27
My picks:
Raptors in 6
Bucks in 5
Warriors in 4
Spurs/Nuggets in 7
Top point scorer: Curry
Top rebounder: Harden
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks
posted by bender at 06:15 PM on April 27
My picks:
Raptors in 7
Bucks in 6
Warriors in 6
Trail Blazers in 6
Top point scorer: Kevin Durant
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by ic23b at 07:31 PM on April 27
My picks:Bucks in 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:26 PM on April 27
My picks:Bucks in 7
posted by grum@work at 10:05 PM on April 27
That's what I get for going to see Endgame when the picks are due. No Raptors in 6 for me!
posted by grum@work at 10:06 PM on April 27
Edit: Double post (of sorts).
posted by grum@work at 12:01 AM on April 28
Revised picks:Trail Blazers in 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:16 AM on April 28
You can pick the undecided series now and change that pick up until the first game's tipoff on Monday.
Prop bets are open until that game money, but don't pick a player or team after their series has begun.
posted by rcade at 11:19 AM on April 27