April 16, 2019

Alex Ovechkin Knocks Out Chippy Opponent in Fight: In only the fourth fight of his storied NHL career, Alex Ovechkin squared up against Andrei Svechnikov and knocked out the 19-year-old winger, putting him out of the first-round playoff game and into the league's concussion protocol. Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour wasn't happy about what happened to Svechnikov. "He's played 90 games, he's never fought in his life, and I'm pretty sure Ovi knew that," he said. "That stuff bothers me." Later he softened his tone and said, "He said our guy challenged him, so if that's the case, it's a little different."

posted by rcade to hockey at 08:19 PM - 4 comments