April 12, 2019

Enter SportsFilter's NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The NBA playoffs begin Saturday. Our annual NBA Playoff Pick 'Em has returned. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require along with four prop bets. The winner over the entire playoffs receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite NBA team.
My picks:
76ers in 5
Raptors in 5
Warriors in 4
Nuggets in 7
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 6
Bucks in 4
Jazz in 7
Top point scorer: James Harden
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by rcade at 11:48 AM on April 12
My picks:
76ers in 5
Raptors in 5
Warriors in 5
Nuggets in 6
Pacers in 6
Thunder in 4
Bucks in 5
Rockets in 7
Top point scorer: Paul George
Top rebounder: Joel Embiid
Top scoring team: Thunder
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:31 PM on April 12
My picks:
76ers in 7
Raptors in 6
Warriors in 5
Nuggets in 7
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 5
Bucks in 6
Rockets in 5
Top point scorer: Harden
Top rebounder: Drummond
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by cixelsyd at 12:31 PM on April 12
My picks:
76ers in 4
Raptors in 6
Warriors in 5
Spurs in 7
Celtics in 7
Thunder in 5
Bucks in 4
Rockets in 4
Top point scorer: J.Harden (HOU)
Top rebounder: A.Drummond (DET)
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by grum@work at 12:40 PM on April 12
My picks:
76ers in 6
Raptors in 4
Warriors in 5
Spurs in 7
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 7
Bucks in 5
Rockets in 5
Top point scorer: James Harden
Top rebounder: Andre Drummond
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks
My Detroit Pistons made the playoffs but sorry to say that the first round is it for them.
posted by ic23b at 01:24 PM on April 12
Use this link to make your picks, which will be posted in this discussion when you submit them. Make changes up until the game time of each series (or the first series on prop bets).
There's a Comment field at the bottom of the form that you can use to talk about your prognostications.
Unlike past contests, picks posted as comments won't work. You have to use the form. I tried to make it easy and mobile friendly.
The first game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Make sure to get your props in by then.
posted by rcade at 01:19 AM on April 10