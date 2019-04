XFL May Have 44 Players on Field During Overtime: Before the league's 2020 launch, the XFL is testing an overtime where both teams have their offenses and defenses on the field during overtime at opposite ends. They each attempt five two-point conversions and defenses get one point for turnovers. League commissioner Andrew Luck's Dad compares this to soccer and hockey overtimes, which he calls "compelling."

posted by rcade to football at 05:37 PM - 0 comments