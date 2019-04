FanDuel: All AAF Futures Bets Are Winners: Even though the season wasn't completed, if you made a bet with FanDuel on the Orlando Apollos to win the Alliance of American Football, you are a winner. If you made a bet on any other team to win, you also are a winner. The company announced, "We are also going to pay out straight future wagers for all AAF teams as winners."

posted by rcade to football at 02:49 PM - 0 comments