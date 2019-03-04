April 03, 2019

From Last Place to Playoffs in 3 Months: The St. Louis Blues were dead last in the NHL on January 2 with 34 points. They have 94 points now and have clinched a playoff spot. "We’re a long way from being done," said coach Craig Berube, hired in November.
The Blues are just too damn talented to remain at the bottom of the heap. They were a playoff-caliber team that had all kind of between-the-ears issues. Rock bottom might have been when Bortuzzo and Stanford brawled at a practice, but that seemed to light a fire under the team's collective ass (that, Berube's hiring, and Jordan Binnington coming out of nowhere to lock down the G).
The 'Canes (in my opinion) have nowhere near the talent as the Blues, but play their hearts out every night. I'm all for them making a deep playoff run, if for no other reason than to watch Don Cherry burst a vein in his forehead every time we see a StormSurge.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:32 PM on April 03
Burger King franchises in St. Louis have taken note and are now offering an Impossible Whopper as a tribute to the team's miraculous achievement.
posted by beaverboard at 12:34 PM on April 03
The Hurricanes were at 37 points on the same date. They are still looking to clinch a playoff spot, but at 95 points they are in a wildcard position right now.
posted by NoMich at 09:43 AM on April 03