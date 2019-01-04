March 30, 2019

If You Play Golf With Trump He Might Touch Your Balls: “To say ‘Donald Trump cheats’ is like saying ‘Michael Phelps swims,'” writes Rick Reilly in the new book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, out Tuesday. “He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf … if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.”

posted by rcade to golf at 10:02 PM - 4 comments