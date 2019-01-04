March 30, 2019

If You Play Golf With Trump He Might Touch Your Balls: “To say ‘Donald Trump cheats’ is like saying ‘Michael Phelps swims,'” writes Rick Reilly in the new book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, out Tuesday. “He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf … if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.”
I can never set my expectations for Trump low enough to match the reality.
Golf cheats are common, but I've never heard of one who throws somebody else's good shot into a bunker when they aren't looking.
Trump is the worst famous American who hasn't personally murdered somebody. But there I go again setting expectations.
posted by rcade at 11:37 AM on March 31
We could authorize Tirico to be designated the official on-call CINC golfing partner. That would be OK. But Samuel L., c'mon, man, show some discernment.
posted by beaverboard at 02:14 PM on March 31
Trump is the worst famous American who hasn't personally murdered somebody.
Have you checked 5th Avenue lately?
posted by tommytrump at 04:05 PM on March 31
You play a round with him and go along with his monkey business, it ain't really golfing, it's hanging out at a dude ranch. The name of the ranch is the N-ABLE-R.
posted by beaverboard at 07:20 AM on March 31