March 25, 2019

Did Le'Veon Bell Make the Right Decision?: Deadspin staff writer Dom Cosentino digs into the numbers of Le'Veon Bell's contractual options to determine whether he did better or worse financially by losing a year of salary and signing with the New York Jets. Bell got more guaranteed money than the Pittsburgh Steelers were offering (advantage Bell), but if you treat year one of any big deal as implicitly guaranteed the math starts to look different. As Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap put it, "You're not paying someone $10 million to cut him before he steps foot on the field."
Then there's President Franklin Delano Gore
posted by beaverboard at 02:27 PM on March 26
RBs are in their prime from the age of 24 to 28 .. and he skipped one of these years.
Shouldn't this extend his prime by a year, though? He went a year without getting hit.
posted by rcade at 03:46 PM on March 26
Possibly. Depends on what he did during his year off.
Gore is an aberration. He was put on earth to cause defenders pain. If he doesn't get hit by 3 defenders in the first 2 yards of a carry he stops to find someone to engage. Crazy tough. Almost certain he's got a heavy bag in every room in his house .. just in case.
Bell plays more like a WR than a RB in that he excels at avoiding contact and finding open space.
That said maybe Bell does last longer than 3 years. Except he's not playing behind the Steelers O-line anymore.
posted by cixelsyd at 06:09 PM on March 26
He's also not playing against Vontaze Burfict, who has been very bad for Bell's health, 2 or 3 times per year.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:02 PM on March 27
RBs are in their prime from the age of 24 to 28 .. and he skipped one of these years. He is going to a team that doesn't have a top 20 QB and couldn't run the ball last year so expect they are going to ride him hard.
I think he was wise in getting the $27M guaranteed as he is probably out of the league in 3 years. Probably without a playoff appearance. Not that winning is on his list or priorities anyways.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:48 PM on March 26