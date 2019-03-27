March 25, 2019

Did Le'Veon Bell Make the Right Decision?: Deadspin staff writer Dom Cosentino digs into the numbers of Le'Veon Bell's contractual options to determine whether he did better or worse financially by losing a year of salary and signing with the New York Jets. Bell got more guaranteed money than the Pittsburgh Steelers were offering (advantage Bell), but if you treat year one of any big deal as implicitly guaranteed the math starts to look different. As Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap put it, "You're not paying someone $10 million to cut him before he steps foot on the field."

posted by rcade to football at 09:57 PM - 5 comments