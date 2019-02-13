February 11, 2019

Ryan Reeves visits the barbershop to talk about hockey in the black community.:
"If you ever see a playoff hockey game, it's better than any other sport."
Very cool, grum. I've never seen Reeves in his civvies--damn, that dude is chiseled out of stone!
The more surprising thing about that video to me was the level of awareness of hockey that exists in the black community in Vegas (at least if that particular barber shop is any indication). From "Right wing, 17 years" to talking about Subban and the pushback he got for dressing to the nines during the final*, to the one guy referencing Reeves' head-to-head with "DSP", I would not have expected such fluency in the game at that location. I'm glad the black community is taking more of an interest in the game; as a lifetime player, I would love to see greater diversity on the ice.
*If you're criticizing a guy who's dressed like PK dresses, there just might be a teeny tiny bit of racial animus in your motivation.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:13 PM on February 11