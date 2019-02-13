February 10, 2019

Alliance of American Football Kicks Off (with No Kickoffs): The Alliance of American Football began play Saturday night with a regional game broadcast on CBS. I saw the Steve Spurrier-coached Orlando Apollos defeat the Atlanta Legends 40-6. The game had better ratings than an excellent Rockets/Thunder matchup on ABC. The league positions itself as a development league for the NFL and brought some new innovations: no kickoffs, extra point kicks or onside attempts; no blitzing by more than five players; live audio of the replay official making a decision; and games that end in a tie after both teams have one offensive series beginning at the opponent's 10-yard-line.
And we don't have a pick 'em contest going? What the hell, man?
NoMich
I was actually regretting that last night, dementedly enough. I'll start one if enough members say they will play.
rcade
All AAF players earn $250,000 for a non-guaranteed three-year contract they can break to sign with the NFL.
rcade
The funny thing is, we have no idea who will be good and who will be terrible. Except whoever Christian Hackenberg is playing for. We'll know that they will be terrible.
NoMich
Hackenberg and Nathan Peterman will be backing up Gunner Kiel.
beaverboard
I loved hearing the female replay official as she deliberated over a decision.
Hearing the players and coaches is cool, but I don't like hearing the play call before it happens. It ruins some suspense and would allow a fan close to the field to yell out the play.
The lack of kickoffs, 35-second play clock and fewer commercials really sped up the broadcast.
Some people on Twitter hate the uniforms, but most of them look pretty good to me. The all-black Birmingham Iron uniform and Orlando Apollos helmet are nice.
I'm curious about the five-player blitz limit. Is that to make quarterbacks look like they are better and help the marketability of the league?
rcade