February 10, 2019

Alliance of American Football Kicks Off (with No Kickoffs): The Alliance of American Football began play Saturday night with a regional game broadcast on CBS. I saw the Steve Spurrier-coached Orlando Apollos defeat the Atlanta Legends 40-6. The game had better ratings than an excellent Rockets/Thunder matchup on ABC. The league positions itself as a development league for the NFL and brought some new innovations: no kickoffs, extra point kicks or onside attempts; no blitzing by more than five players; live audio of the replay official making a decision; and games that end in a tie after both teams have one offensive series beginning at the opponent's 10-yard-line.

posted by rcade to football at 04:50 PM - 6 comments