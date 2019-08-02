February 07, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 17: Thank You For Trading Dennis Edition: There are five NBA games to pick this week, starting Friday night when Denver visits Philadelphia and ending Monday when Houston drives to Dallas. In the Pace Mannion, the awkwardness of leading a contest I'm running is over. NoMich has passed me to go up by 10 with a week-best score of 49. Howard_T is in third 60 points off the lead. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Denver at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)
Minnesota at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia on ABC (Sunday)
Miami at Golden State on NBA TV (Sunday)
Houston at Dallas on NBA TV (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Washington 107, Indiana 89 (13 < 18 < 23)
Portland 132, Utah 105 (19 < 27 < 35)
Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92 (9 < 13 < 17)
Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104 (6 < 9 < 12)
Boston 113, New York 99 (10 < 14 < 18)
Denver 136, Houston 122 (10 < 14 < 18)
Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 101 (10 < 14 < 18)
Boston 134, Oklahoma City 129 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Washington by 8 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 4, 5 points
Toronto by 11 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 3, 5 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Indiana by 8, 0 points
Portland by 11, 5 points
Milwaukee by 9, 8 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Houston by 13, 0 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 4, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Washington by 6, 5 points
Portland by 5, 5 points
Toronto by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 20 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 6, 8 points
rcade's picks
Indiana by 3, 0 points
Portland by 4, 5 points
Toronto by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 4 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 16 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 13, 8 points
Boston by 4, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
Indiana by 2 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 2, 5 points
Toronto by 2 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Boston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 5, 10 points
tron7's picks
Washington by 7, 5 points
Utah by 6, 0 points
Toronto by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 13 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Utah by 6, 0 points
Washington by 8, 5 points
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 10, 0 points
Boston by 9, 5 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 11, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|405
|49
|rcade
|395
|32
|Howard_T
|345
|32
|tron7
|335
|17
|bender
|281
|5
|Ufez Jones
|275
|15
|scooby10672
|239
|20
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:33 AM - 5 comments
FRIDAY
Philadelphia by 7
New Orleans by 5
SATURDAY
Houston by 7
SUNDAY
Philadelphia by 8
Golden State by 18
MONDAY
Houston by 8
posted by NoMich at 10:00 PM on February 07
Friday:
Philly by 10
Minnesota by 6
Saturday:
OKC by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:02 PM on February 08
Denver (Friday) by 7
Minnesota (Friday) by 8
Houston (Saturday) by 9
Philadelphia (Sunday) by 9
Golden State (Sunday) by 13 - SLAM
Houston (Monday) by 7
posted by tron7 at 04:51 PM on February 08
Time to get the picks in before my wife starts complaining about the food service in this joint.
Friday, Feb. 8:
Denver is slipping back into reality while 76ers have beefed up their arsenal. Philadelphia by 12
Wolves and Pelicans don't usually share the same environment. When they do, the Pelicans will need to fly away fast. Minnesota by 5
Saturday, Feb. 9:
Can Westbrook, George, and company offset the MVB (Most Valuable Beard)? Houston by 11
Sunday, Feb. 10:
Lakers shot better than 50% from outside the arc last night in Boston. It is not likely they will do this in Philadelphia. Philadelphia by 15 SLAM
Heat will try to warm up the usually cool weather in the Bay Area. It will take more than a space heater. Golden State by 9
Monday, Feb 11:
How will the Rockets fare against a bolstered Mavericks team? Houston by 8
posted by Howard_T at 06:31 PM on February 08
SLAM Philadelphia by 6 (Friday) SLAM
Minnesota by 5 (Friday)
Oklahoma City by 3 (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers by 4 (Sunday)
SLAM Golden State by 10 (Sunday) SLAM
Dallas by 5 (Monday)
posted by bender at 12:54 PM on February 07