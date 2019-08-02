February 07, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 17: Thank You For Trading Dennis Edition: There are five NBA games to pick this week, starting Friday night when Denver visits Philadelphia and ending Monday when Houston drives to Dallas. In the Pace Mannion, the awkwardness of leading a contest I'm running is over. NoMich has passed me to go up by 10 with a week-best score of 49. Howard_T is in third 60 points off the lead. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Denver at Philadelphia on ESPN (Friday)

Minnesota at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Houston on ABC (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia on ABC (Sunday)

Miami at Golden State on NBA TV (Sunday)

Houston at Dallas on NBA TV (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Washington 107, Indiana 89 (13 < 18 < 23)

Portland 132, Utah 105 (19 < 27 < 35)

Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92 (9 < 13 < 17)

Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104 (6 < 9 < 12)

Boston 113, New York 99 (10 < 14 < 18)

Denver 136, Houston 122 (10 < 14 < 18)

Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 101 (10 < 14 < 18)

Boston 134, Oklahoma City 129 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 405 49 rcade 395 32 Howard_T 345 32 tron7 335 17 bender 281 5 Ufez Jones 275 15 scooby10672 239 20 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:33 AM - 5 comments