December 19, 2018

MLB and MLBPA announce a deal with the Cuban Baseball Federation that allows Cuban baseball players a safe and legal way to sign with a MLB club.: The objective of the agreement, which is the product of years of negotiations with the FCB, is to end the dangerous trafficking of Cuban players who desire to play professional baseball in the United States, a practice that has been documented in legal proceedings and media reports, and which has caused significant hardship to Cuban players and their families.

posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 09:13 PM - 0 comments