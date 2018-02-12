November 30, 2018

Chiefs Cut Kareem Hunt After Video of Violence Against Woman: After TMZ released a video of him punching and kicking a woman in an altercation at a hotel, Kareem Hunt has been cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.
I'm a bit surprised, though, because he's such a phenom on the field
I'm not surprised. I mean, I am sure there are many more players in the league with off field issues that have not been uncovered by the media who go unpunished. Once the issues are public any good organization needs to act accordingly.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:14 AM on December 01
My only regret is that Goodell didn't have an opportunity to mishandle this so badly that the owners would have no choice but to sack him.
With all the crime dramas on TV, why hasn't someone developed a concept for a show called "Commissioner's Exempt List"?
They could film it in Washington for the sake of convenience, since D.C. is a popular landing spot for exemptees. Rick Moranis could play Daniel Snyder and Brett Kavanaugh could play Bruce Allen.
posted by beaverboard at 01:39 AM on December 01
PFT's Mike Florio writes, "Don't assume he'll be ostracized. Ray Rice never got back in primarily because he was widely believed to be washed up. Hunt has skills, and those skills will get him a second chance."
I don't think Rice was perceived as washed up. He was 26 the last season he played and had 6,180 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was 27 when his suspension ended. Teams were afraid of how their fans would react to signing him.
posted by rcade at 08:37 AM on December 01
Rice's numbers had fallen off a cliff in his last season, 900 yds at only 3yds a carry. I hope no-one is surprised that the NFL kicked someone to the curb (in this case with very, very good reasons) as soon as they show any signs of decline.
posted by deflated at 11:55 AM on December 01
I predict that he'll be on a team next season if he is eligible. Not much of a risky prediction, as his skills and speed are rare among his peers.
posted by FLsportsman at 03:22 PM on December 01
It seemed all-but-certain that Hunt was facing a suspension for the rest of 2018 if not longer.
The quick decision to release him feels like an effort by the Chiefs to minimize a distraction that could have stalled a great season. I'm a bit surprised, though, because he's such a phenom on the field.
posted by rcade at 09:41 PM on November 30