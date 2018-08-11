November 06, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Final Standings: The CFL season winds down gracefully, but there's nothing graceful about our little pick 'em and its wild and wacky ending. Four games nailed, forty-one points scored, and a result that shocked the league office. Final standings are inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:33 PM - 7 comments
Congratulations cixelsyd, argoal and jags.
posted by ic23b at 12:51 AM on November 07
Congrats all !!
posted by tommytrump at 09:56 AM on November 07
For reference, the CFL Pick 'Em Modern Era is 2008 - present. I do have the records for 2005-2007 but they're on an old hard drive somewhere.
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:35 AM on November 07
Nice work to the victorious Cerberus-especially argoal and jags for their late-game heroics to leapfrog that clown tahoemoj who finished with a whimper.
Thanks for running the show, Dr.J (and Reever).
posted by tahoemoj at 12:19 PM on November 07
Thanks to DrJE and congrats to all. We were close to a 5 way tie for first this year!
posted by cixelsyd at 03:19 PM on November 07
Thanks for running this again this year. I'm kicking myself all over again for missing two weeks worth of Friday night games (4 total) because I forgot to log in and type them in. In both cases, I had written down my predictions and got distracted and forgot to do them. Oh well. Congrats to argoal and cixelsyd (and DrJohn and tahoe for a great battle to the end).
So do we win anything this year (I'm too lazy to look back in the archives/lol.)? You know, like a CFL football, or tickets to a Johnny Manziel concert? lol. I'm sure we don't (other than others admiration, which is worth WAY more), since, I only win the ones that we don't get anything/lol. (and finish way down the list on ones that have a prize)
Can't wait until next year as we try to break the tie, and go for our third championship.
Cheers.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:40 AM on November 08
The Redblacks rest their regulars in their final game against Toronto, but it doesn't matter. Edmonton finally gets a second-half win but it's too little, too late. Montreal beats Hamilton's backups to edge out of last place. And in the only game that mattered, Calgary made it count to clinch the division.
Who saw this coming? A three-way tie between argoal, cixelsyd, and jagsnumberone. Congratulations to all three of you!
In a strange statistical quirk, 2018 represents the second CFL Pick 'Em win for all three winners (modern era only): cixelsyd (2013), argoal (2014), and jagsnumberone (2015). Congrats again, team.
At the other end, a solid second half performance locks up bender's third CFL Pick 'Em (Regular Season) Costanza in a row. It's officially a dynasty now. Keep it up, bender!
Thanks to everyone for playing! Stay tuned for the CFL Playoff Pick 'Em!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:33 PM on November 06