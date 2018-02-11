October 29, 2018

Cleveland Browns Fire Hue Jackson: A day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, the Cleveland Browns fired Hue Jackson. The Browns are better this season but still just 2-5-1. Jackson departs with a 3-36-1 record at the helm. He was hoping Monday to convince management to let him take over the offense from new coordinator Todd Haley. That didn't go so well.

posted by rcade to football at 12:49 PM - 2 comments