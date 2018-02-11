October 29, 2018

Cleveland Browns Fire Hue Jackson: A day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, the Cleveland Browns fired Hue Jackson. The Browns are better this season but still just 2-5-1. Jackson departs with a 3-36-1 record at the helm. He was hoping Monday to convince management to let him take over the offense from new coordinator Todd Haley. That didn't go so well.
With Hue and Lue gone, Due must be next.
Haley's got potential. He could be the next Bruce Dern.
Meanwhile, the Pats supposedly want Jamie Collins back. Belichick no doubt just waiting until his post-hypnotic suggestion takes effect and Haslam agrees to pay Jamie's entire salary.
posted by beaverboard at 04:28 PM on October 29
That didn't go so well for Haley, either. The Brownies are setting new benchmarks for futility. If they weren't divisional rivals to my Bengals, I'd even feel pity for them.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:08 PM on October 29