October 11, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eighteen: Edmonton is sinking faster than that Thanksgiving turkey you're still digesting. Grab a tums and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:02 PM - 11 comments
Hamilton by 7
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 10
Calgary by 19
posted by ic23b at 11:51 PM on October 11
Hamilton by 11
Saskatchewan by 3
Edmonton by 6
Calgary by 14
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:10 AM on October 12
Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 18
Edmonton by 1
B.C. by 14
posted by bender at 10:27 AM on October 12
Hamilton by 16
Winnipeg by 11
Ottawa by 4
Calgary by 18
posted by tommytrump at 11:12 AM on October 12
Hamilton by 9
Winnipeg by 10
Edmonton by 4
Calgary by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 11:57 AM on October 12
Hamilton by 6
Saskatchewan by 11
Ottawa by 13
Calgary by 4
posted by tahoemoj at 12:30 PM on October 12
Hamilton by 12
Winnipeg by 6
Ottawa by 9
Calgary by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:05 PM on October 12
Ham by 4; ssk by 3; bc by 2; Edmonton by 3.
posted by JPR at 04:35 PM on October 12
Hamilton by 14 Winnipeg by 3 Ottawa by 8 Calgary by 10
posted by Reever at 04:36 PM on October 12
hammy by 10
Winnie by field goal
red Black by 4
BC by 2
posted by argoal at 05:39 PM on October 12
Ottawa manages the fourth-quarter comeback, but Winnipeg prevails in overtime. Toronto nearly gets there, but B.C. hangs on for the edge. Montreal stays true to form, holding Calgary to only 12 points, but unfortunately the Als only scored six themselves. And out west, a last-minute interception hands Edmonton its third loss in a row as Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot.
bender scored some points!
Three weeks left and anything's possible! Except Calgary crossing over to the east. That seems unlikely.
WEEK 18
Hamilton @ Toronto (Friday, October 12)
Lately, Toronto's been losing by less. Progress?
Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 13)
Make that seven wins in eight games for the Riders. And if they win this week, I'm pretty sure they'll clinch a home playoff game.
Ottawa @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 13)
Ottawa is doing everything they can to hang onto first place. And Edmonton is doing everything they can to stay in last.
B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, October 13)
Calgary's got a playoff spot, and still have a comfortable lead in the division, but haven't clinched that first-round bye yet. Do they keep pushing until they do? Watch the wire for more.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:02 PM on October 11