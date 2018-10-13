October 11, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eighteen: Edmonton is sinking faster than that Thanksgiving turkey you're still digesting. Grab a tums and make your picks inside.

Ottawa manages the fourth-quarter comeback, but Winnipeg prevails in overtime. Toronto nearly gets there, but B.C. hangs on for the edge. Montreal stays true to form, holding Calgary to only 12 points, but unfortunately the Als only scored six themselves. And out west, a last-minute interception hands Edmonton its third loss in a row as Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot.

WPG @ OTTTOR @ BCCGY @ MTLEDM @ SSK
ResultWinnipeg by 8B.C. by 3Calgray by 6Saskatchewan by 7
Margin of Error6 to 102 to 44 to 85 to 9

bender scored some points!

SpoFiteCGY @ HAMSOTT @ SSKSBC @ WPGSTOR @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvans B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan9457
jagsnumberone B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 356
tahoemojWinnipeg6B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan6656
argoal B.C.4Calgary 354
cixelsydWinnipeg B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan9553
ic23bWinnipeg B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan6550
tommytrump B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 348
JPR B.C.4Calgary4Saskatchewan 548
rcadeWinnipeg9B.C. Calgary 447
ReeverWinnipeg B.C. Calgary Saskatchewan 443
benderWinnipeg B.C. Saskatchewan 437

Three weeks left and anything's possible! Except Calgary crossing over to the east. That seems unlikely.

WEEK 18

Hamilton @ Toronto (Friday, October 12)
Lately, Toronto's been losing by less. Progress?

Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 13)
Make that seven wins in eight games for the Riders. And if they win this week, I'm pretty sure they'll clinch a home playoff game.

Ottawa @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 13)
Ottawa is doing everything they can to hang onto first place. And Edmonton is doing everything they can to stay in last.

B.C. @ Calgary (Saturday, October 13)
Calgary's got a playoff spot, and still have a comfortable lead in the division, but haven't clinched that first-round bye yet. Do they keep pushing until they do? Watch the wire for more.

Good luck!

Hamilton by 7

Winnipeg by 6

Edmonton by 10

Calgary by 19

Hamilton by 11

Saskatchewan by 3

Edmonton by 6

Calgary by 14

Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 18
Edmonton by 1
B.C. by 14

Hamilton by 16

Winnipeg by 11

Ottawa by 4

Calgary by 18

Hamilton by 9

Winnipeg by 10

Edmonton by 4

Calgary by 9

Hamilton by 6

Saskatchewan by 11

Ottawa by 13

Calgary by 4

Hamilton by 12
Winnipeg by 6
Ottawa by 9
Calgary by 6

Ham by 4; ssk by 3; bc by 2; Edmonton by 3.

Hamilton by 14 Winnipeg by 3 Ottawa by 8 Calgary by 10

hammy by 10

Winnie by field goal

red Black by 4

BC by 2

