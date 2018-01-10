September 27, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: Five weeks to go, and here is a list of what's up for grabs: second place in the west, first place in the east, the CFL Pick 'Em championships (both ends). Reach on in and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:54 PM - 11 comments
Calgary by 23
Hamilton by 6
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan by 17
posted by tahoemoj at 01:01 PM on September 27
Calgary by 17
Hamilton by 8
Edmonton by 10
Saskatchewan by 17
posted by cixelsyd at 01:01 PM on September 27
Calgary by 26
B.C. by 6
Winnipeg by 16
Saskatchewan by 26
posted by tommytrump at 01:26 PM on September 27
Calgary by 30
B.C. by 3
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by ic23b at 01:36 PM on September 27
Calgary by 17
Hamilton by 7
Edmonton by 4
Saskatchewan by 11
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:37 PM on September 27
cal by 8; ham by 3; Edmonton by 3; ssk by 6.
posted by JPR at 10:28 PM on September 27
Calgary by 14
Hamilton by 6
Winnipeg by 3
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by Reever at 10:35 PM on September 27
Calgary by 16
Hamilton by 6
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:18 AM on September 28
Calgary by 13
hammy by 8
Eddie by 6
Saskatchewan by 8
posted by argoal at 05:33 PM on September 28
Calgary by 18
Hamilton by 7
Winnipeg by 3
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by rcade at 08:24 PM on September 28
Winnipeg freezes out the Als at home, while Ottawa kicks their way to victory over Edmonton. Toronto loses a close one to the Riders in which lead changes were the true winner. Out in B.C., with 14 seconds left on the clock, the Lions were down 9 points and facing 3-and-7 at their own 33. They won.
It's all about the margins as we have another tie for first.
Five! Weeks! Left!
WEEK 16
Toronto @ Calgary (Friday, September 28)
Gonna go out on a limb here and say that Toronto is going to have a bit of a tough time this week.
B.C. @ Hamilton (Saturday, September 29)
After last week's double-overtime thriller, the Lions and Ti-Cats have agreed to cut down this week's game time to 6 minutes.
Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 29)
A loss in a shoulda-won game and Edmonton's knocked out of second place, with fourth place not far behind them. At this point anyone in the West could grab that home playoff game.
Saskatchewan @ Montreal (Monday, September 30)
The lesson here is, don't lose to an Eastern team after Labour Day if you want to make the playoffs, and the Riders nearly coughed it up last week. Will they learn?
Good luck!
