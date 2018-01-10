September 27, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: Five weeks to go, and here is a list of what's up for grabs: second place in the west, first place in the east, the CFL Pick 'Em championships (both ends). Reach on in and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:54 PM - 11 comments

Winnipeg freezes out the Als at home, while Ottawa kicks their way to victory over Edmonton. Toronto loses a close one to the Riders in which lead changes were the true winner. Out in B.C., with 14 seconds left on the clock, the Lions were down 9 points and facing 3-and-7 at their own 33. They won.

MTL @ WPGEDM @ OTTSSK @ TORHAM @ BC
ResultWinnipeg by 17Ottawa by 13Saskatchewan by 1B.C. by 3
Margin of Error12 to 229 to 171 to 12 to 4

It's all about the margins as we have another tie for first.

SpoFiteEDM @ WPGSCGY @ HAMSOTT @ BCSTOR @ MTLSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneWinnipeg Ottawa Saskatchewan 349
DrJohnEvansWinnipeg12 Saskatchewan B.C. 449
argoalWinnipeg B.C.2348
tahoemojWinnipeg Ottawa Saskatchewan B.C. 446
cixelsydWinnipeg17 Saskatchewan B.C. 544
ic23bWinnipeg Ottawa Saskatchewan B.C. 443
tommytrumpWinnipeg16 Saskatchewan 341
JPRWinnipeg Saskatchewan B.C.3 539
rcadeWinnipeg Saskatchewan B.C.3 538
ReeverWinnipeg Saskatchewan 234
bender 033

Five! Weeks! Left!

WEEK 16

Toronto @ Calgary (Friday, September 28)
Gonna go out on a limb here and say that Toronto is going to have a bit of a tough time this week.

B.C. @ Hamilton (Saturday, September 29)
After last week's double-overtime thriller, the Lions and Ti-Cats have agreed to cut down this week's game time to 6 minutes.

Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 29)
A loss in a shoulda-won game and Edmonton's knocked out of second place, with fourth place not far behind them. At this point anyone in the West could grab that home playoff game.

Saskatchewan @ Montreal (Monday, September 30)
The lesson here is, don't lose to an Eastern team after Labour Day if you want to make the playoffs, and the Riders nearly coughed it up last week. Will they learn?

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:54 PM on September 27

Calgary by 23

Hamilton by 6

Edmonton by 7

Saskatchewan by 17

posted by tahoemoj at 01:01 PM on September 27

Calgary by 17

Hamilton by 8

Edmonton by 10

Saskatchewan by 17

posted by cixelsyd at 01:01 PM on September 27

Calgary by 26

B.C. by 6

Winnipeg by 16

Saskatchewan by 26

posted by tommytrump at 01:26 PM on September 27

Calgary by 30

B.C. by 3

Edmonton by 7

Saskatchewan by 10

posted by ic23b at 01:36 PM on September 27

Calgary by 17

Hamilton by 7

Edmonton by 4

Saskatchewan by 11

posted by jagsnumberone at 06:37 PM on September 27

cal by 8; ham by 3; Edmonton by 3; ssk by 6.

posted by JPR at 10:28 PM on September 27

Calgary by 14

Hamilton by 6

Winnipeg by 3

Saskatchewan by 6

posted by Reever at 10:35 PM on September 27

Calgary by 16
Hamilton by 6
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:18 AM on September 28

Calgary by 13

hammy by 8

Eddie by 6

Saskatchewan by 8

posted by argoal at 05:33 PM on September 28

Calgary by 18

Hamilton by 7

Winnipeg by 3

Saskatchewan by 10

posted by rcade at 08:24 PM on September 28

