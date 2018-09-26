September 20, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: The low in Winnipeg tomorrow is 42º Fahrenheit, or as converted to Celsius: You'll Probably Want Your Fuzzy Mittens Degrees. Grab your knitting needles and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:28 PM - 11 comments
Winnipeg by 8
Ottawa by 3
Saskatchewan by 3
B.C. by 6
posted by ic23b at 10:12 PM on September 20
Winnipeg by 16
Edmonton by 11
Saskatchewan by 16
Hamilton by 16
posted by tommytrump at 10:53 PM on September 20
Winnipeg by 17
Edmonton by 7
Sask by 9
BC by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 12:03 AM on September 21
Winnipeg by 7
Ottawa by 3
Saskatchewan by 14
Hamilton by 9
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:56 AM on September 21
Montreal by 1
Edmonton by 9
Toronto by 19
Hamilton by 2
posted by bender at 09:52 AM on September 21
Winnipeg by 12
Edmonton by 12
Saskatchewan by 12
B.C. by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:15 AM on September 21
Winnipeg by 10
Ottawa by 4
Saskatchewan by 13
BC by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 02:24 PM on September 21
Winnipeg by 8
Edmonton by 3
Saskatchewan by 7
Hamilton by 10
posted by Reever at 03:10 PM on September 21
bombers by 4
Eddie by 3
Toronto by 2
BC by 2
posted by argoal at 03:39 PM on September 21
Winnipeg by 3
Edmonton by 9
Saskatchewan by 13
British Columbia by 3
posted by rcade at 09:00 PM on September 21
B.C.'s defence is rounding into form as they hold yet another opponent to under 20 points. But Hamilton doesn't manage to do that with Calgary's high-flying offence. And holy cow, maybe Ottawa's starting to turn it around - they snag a rare win in Regina.
With upsets and a missing fourth game, points are scarce this week, but jags just manages to hold his ground.
Five weeks to go and anyone can win. Although it will probably be Calgary.
WEEK 15
Montreal @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 21)
Battle of the basement! But Winnipeg's still got a fighting playoff chance in the wild West.
Edmonton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 22)
Battle of the fenders: Edmonton is fending off Saskatchewan and Ottawa is fending off Hamilton. Someone's fender is getting bendered.
Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, September 22)
In Toronto's three wins this season, they have outscored their opponents by a cumulative total of five points. Five!! That's grim.
Hamilton @ B.C. (Saturday, September 22)
I feel like I should be trying harder to care about this game.
Good luck!
