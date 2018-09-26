September 20, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: The low in Winnipeg tomorrow is 42º Fahrenheit, or as converted to Celsius: You'll Probably Want Your Fuzzy Mittens Degrees. Grab your knitting needles and make your picks inside.

B.C.'s defence is rounding into form as they hold yet another opponent to under 20 points. But Hamilton doesn't manage to do that with Calgary's high-flying offence. And holy cow, maybe Ottawa's starting to turn it around - they snag a rare win in Regina.

BC @ MTLCGY @ HAMOTT @ SSK
ResultB.C. by 18Calgary by 15Ottawa by 5
Margin of Error13 to 2311 to 204 to 7

With upsets and a missing fourth game, points are scarce this week, but jags just manages to hold his ground.

SpoFiteBC @ MTLSCGY @ HAMSOTT @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberone Calgary 146
DrJohnEvans Calgary12 245
argoalB.C. 5245
tahoemoj 042
ic23bB.C. Calgary 239
cixelsydB.C. Calgary13 339
tommytrump Calgary18 238
JPR 034
rcade 033
benderB.C. Ottawa 233
Reever 034

Five weeks to go and anyone can win. Although it will probably be Calgary.

WEEK 15

Montreal @ Winnipeg (Friday, September 21)
Battle of the basement! But Winnipeg's still got a fighting playoff chance in the wild West.

Edmonton @ Ottawa (Saturday, September 22)
Battle of the fenders: Edmonton is fending off Saskatchewan and Ottawa is fending off Hamilton. Someone's fender is getting bendered.

Saskatchewan @ Toronto (Saturday, September 22)
In Toronto's three wins this season, they have outscored their opponents by a cumulative total of five points. Five!! That's grim.

Hamilton @ B.C. (Saturday, September 22)
I feel like I should be trying harder to care about this game.

Good luck!

Winnipeg by 8

Ottawa by 3

Saskatchewan by 3

B.C. by 6

posted by ic23b at 10:12 PM on September 20

Winnipeg by 16

Edmonton by 11

Saskatchewan by 16

Hamilton by 16

posted by tommytrump at 10:53 PM on September 20

Winnipeg by 17

Edmonton by 7

Sask by 9

BC by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 12:03 AM on September 21

Winnipeg by 7

Ottawa by 3

Saskatchewan by 14

Hamilton by 9

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:56 AM on September 21

Montreal by 1
Edmonton by 9
Toronto by 19
Hamilton by 2

posted by bender at 09:52 AM on September 21

Winnipeg by 12
Edmonton by 12
Saskatchewan by 12
B.C. by 6

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:15 AM on September 21

Winnipeg by 10

Ottawa by 4

Saskatchewan by 13

BC by 6

posted by tahoemoj at 02:24 PM on September 21

Winnipeg by 8

Edmonton by 3

Saskatchewan by 7

Hamilton by 10

posted by Reever at 03:10 PM on September 21

bombers by 4

Eddie by 3

Toronto by 2

BC by 2

posted by argoal at 03:39 PM on September 21

Winnipeg by 3

Edmonton by 9

Saskatchewan by 13

British Columbia by 3

posted by rcade at 09:00 PM on September 21

