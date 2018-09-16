September 13, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: The mercury is dropping, the glaciers are advancing, and we're officially into the final third of the season. Time to take bets on which Florida-raised kicker will succumb to frostbite first. Grab your bone shears and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:20 PM - 11 comments

Vancouver continues to be a place where East Division momentum goes to die. Hamilton rolls to complete the Labour Day sweep, and Saskatchewan does the same, but out in Edmonton, holy crap! Calgary loses again to makes things interesting.

OTT @ BCHAM @ TORSSK @ WPGCGY @ EDM
ResultB.C. by 12Hamilton by 11Saskatchewan by 5Edmonton by 6
Margin of Error8 to 168 to 144 to 74 to 8

Points are all over the map this week, but jags bags six to grab a two-point lead.

SpoFiteOTT @ BCSHAM @ TORSSSK @ WPGSCGY @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneB.C. Hamilton9Saskatchewan4Edmonton 645
DrJohnEvansB.C.9Hamilton Saskatchewan 443
argoalB.C. Hamilton Saskatchewan4Edmonton 543
tahoemojB.C.13Hamilton Edmonton4542
ic23bB.C. Hamilton 237
tommytrump 036
cixelsyd Hamilton10 236
JPR Hamilton Saskatchewan 234
rcade Hamilton10Saskatchewan 333
Reever Hamilton10Saskatchewan Edmonton 432
benderB.C.11 Edmonton 331
scooby10672 030

Our last three-pack of the season. Celebrate with a rouge and a safety!

WEEK 14

B.C. @ Montreal (Friday, September 14)
Yeah, neither of these teams are making the playoffs.

Calgary @ Hamilton (Saturday, September 15)
Hamilton's won three in a row to jump into a tie for first. But Calgary's still really good, and the East is still very bad.

Ottawa @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, September 23)
Ottawa had a good thing going there for a while, but apparently it up and went.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:20 PM on September 13

Montreal by 3

Hamilton by 7

Saskatchewan by 6

posted by rcade at 05:39 PM on September 13

BC by 9

Calgary by 13

Saskatchewan by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 05:57 PM on September 13

Montreal by 6

Hamilton by 4

Saskatchewan by 12

posted by tahoemoj at 06:44 PM on September 13

Montreal by 11

Calgary by 18

Saskatchewan by 4

posted by tommytrump at 07:55 PM on September 13

B.C. by 3

Calgary by 6

Saskatchewan by 14

posted by ic23b at 08:36 PM on September 13

B.C. by 1
Hamilton by 12
Ottawa by 1

posted by bender at 08:50 AM on September 14

Montreal by 8
Calgary by 12
Saskatchewan by 29

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:19 AM on September 14

Lions by a field-goal

hammy by two

riders by five

posted by argoal at 05:55 PM on September 14

Well, forgot to do this until now, so how about BC by 18/lol.

Since, I'm on time for the other two, here they are...

Calgary by 6

Saskatchewan by 11

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:47 AM on September 15

Hamilton by 3

Saskatchewan by 7

posted by Reever at 04:22 PM on September 15

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.