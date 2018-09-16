September 13, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fourteen: The mercury is dropping, the glaciers are advancing, and we're officially into the final third of the season. Time to take bets on which Florida-raised kicker will succumb to frostbite first. Grab your bone shears and make your picks inside.
Montreal by 3
Hamilton by 7
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by rcade at 05:39 PM on September 13
BC by 9
Calgary by 13
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 05:57 PM on September 13
Montreal by 6
Hamilton by 4
Saskatchewan by 12
posted by tahoemoj at 06:44 PM on September 13
Montreal by 11
Calgary by 18
Saskatchewan by 4
posted by tommytrump at 07:55 PM on September 13
B.C. by 3
Calgary by 6
Saskatchewan by 14
posted by ic23b at 08:36 PM on September 13
B.C. by 1
Hamilton by 12
Ottawa by 1
posted by bender at 08:50 AM on September 14
Montreal by 8
Calgary by 12
Saskatchewan by 29
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:19 AM on September 14
Lions by a field-goal
hammy by two
riders by five
posted by argoal at 05:55 PM on September 14
Well, forgot to do this until now, so how about BC by 18/lol.
Since, I'm on time for the other two, here they are...
Calgary by 6
Saskatchewan by 11
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:47 AM on September 15
Hamilton by 3
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by Reever at 04:22 PM on September 15
Vancouver continues to be a place where East Division momentum goes to die. Hamilton rolls to complete the Labour Day sweep, and Saskatchewan does the same, but out in Edmonton, holy crap! Calgary loses again to makes things interesting.
Points are all over the map this week, but jags bags six to grab a two-point lead.
Our last three-pack of the season. Celebrate with a rouge and a safety!
WEEK 14
B.C. @ Montreal (Friday, September 14)
Yeah, neither of these teams are making the playoffs.
Calgary @ Hamilton (Saturday, September 15)
Hamilton's won three in a row to jump into a tie for first. But Calgary's still really good, and the East is still very bad.
Ottawa @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, September 23)
Ottawa had a good thing going there for a while, but apparently it up and went.
Good luck!
