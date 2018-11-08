August 10, 2018

Gilbert Arenas vs. Javaris Crittenton: Inside the Gambling Showdown That Rocked the NBA. Jon Gold gets a lesson in Boo-Ray from several NBA Players and the story from Agent Zero himself on the infamous 2009 locker room showdown between Arenas and Crittenton that left both players with season-ending suspensions.
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 01:51 PM - 5 comments
Great story, and the card game sounds like a fun one to play...on slightly lower stakes, of course.
posted by grum@work at 03:38 PM on August 10
I grew up playing this on trips as a kid to visit family in Louisiana and summer vacations with that extended family in northwest Florida. It is similar to euchre (and other trick-taking games, for that matter), although with full deck, more intuitive ranking of trump cards (2 through A, as opposed to trump suit Jack and same color other Jack as top two trumps), and the whole betting/pot aspect plus trade-ins of cards.
We played for pennies and I do remember my sister swiping all of her pennies off the table onto the floor in a fit of pique after a particularly involved series of hands - I guess the 10 year-old's version of threatening to shoot some one.
posted by holden at 03:58 PM on August 10
A $1.5 million pot too rich for you, grum?
posted by NoMich at 03:58 PM on August 10
Trump cards, fits of pique...I thought this here was a sports site.
We tar shack country Catholics used to play a card game called euchre-whist. When you combined it with grain alcohol and smoked mullet on Friday nights it was known as the 8th sacrament.
posted by beaverboard at 06:59 PM on August 10
The card game sounds a lot like euchre
