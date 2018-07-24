July 23, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: Narratives, we got 'em. Calgary keeps winning, B.C. turns it around, and Montreal makes a trade. Grab your screenplay draft and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:27 PM - 3 comments

Saskatchewan overcomes a slow start and rides a big third quarter to a solid win in Hamilton. Ottawa digs deep and finds the end zone in the final minute, coming from behind to beat the Lions. Toronto just can't get it together, as the Bombers cruise to victory, and, well, Montreal doesn't fare much better.

SSK @ HAMBC @ OTTWPG @ TORMTL @ CGY
ResultSaskatchewan by 11Ottawa by 4Winnipeg by 18Calgary by 17
Margin of Error8 to 143 to 513 to 2312 to 22

Another week, another leader! tahoemoj splurges by nailing the Calgary win, but tommytrump's pick-em-all approach is just as good.

SpoFiteSSK @ HAMSBC @ OTTSWPG @ TORSMTL @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
tahoemoj Winnipeg Calgary17 420
tommytrump 11Ottawa Winnipeg Calgary 420
DrJohnEvans Calgary21 219
jagsnumberone Ottawa Calgary 217
benderSaskatchewan Ottawa 217
ic23b Ottawa Calgary 216
cixelsyd Winnipeg Calgary 216
scooby10672 Ottawa4 Winnipeg Calgary 516
argoal Ottawa5 Calgary 315
Reever Ottawa Winnipeg Calgary14415
rcade Ottawa Calgary20314
JPR Ottawa3Winnipeg Calgary 414
jjzucal Calgary17312
Howard_T Ottawa Calgary 211

An action-packed slate of games this week! Also Ottawa plays Hamilton.

WEEK 7

Edmonton @ Montreal (Thursday, July 26)
Apparently Montreal traded for a quarterback? Has anybody heard about this?

Toronto @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 27)
The Franklin Expedition has gotten a little stuck in the ice. And Winnipeg isn't a great place to go if you're trying to avoid ice.

Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, July 28)
Battle for the division! This heavyweight tilt will be sure to szzzzzzzz both of these teams would be in last place in the West.

Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 28)
Saskatchewan are certainly underdogs, but I think they have a pretty decent shot to hand Calgary their first loss. Either this week or in Week 19.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:27 PM on July 23

Edmonton by 9

Winnipeg by 17

Hamilton by 6

Calgary by 11

posted by cixelsyd at 10:13 AM on July 24

Edmonton by 10

Winnipeg by 14

Ottawa by 3

Calgary by 8

posted by ic23b at 12:15 PM on July 24

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.