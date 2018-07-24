July 23, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: Narratives, we got 'em. Calgary keeps winning, B.C. turns it around, and Montreal makes a trade. Grab your screenplay draft and make your picks inside.
Edmonton by 9
Winnipeg by 17
Hamilton by 6
Calgary by 11
Edmonton by 10
Winnipeg by 14
Ottawa by 3
Calgary by 8
Saskatchewan overcomes a slow start and rides a big third quarter to a solid win in Hamilton. Ottawa digs deep and finds the end zone in the final minute, coming from behind to beat the Lions. Toronto just can't get it together, as the Bombers cruise to victory, and, well, Montreal doesn't fare much better.
Another week, another leader! tahoemoj splurges by nailing the Calgary win, but tommytrump's pick-em-all approach is just as good.
An action-packed slate of games this week! Also Ottawa plays Hamilton.
WEEK 7
Edmonton @ Montreal (Thursday, July 26)
Apparently Montreal traded for a quarterback? Has anybody heard about this?
Toronto @ Winnipeg (Friday, July 27)
The Franklin Expedition has gotten a little stuck in the ice. And Winnipeg isn't a great place to go if you're trying to avoid ice.
Ottawa @ Hamilton (Saturday, July 28)
Battle for the division! This heavyweight tilt will be sure to szzzzzzzz both of these teams would be in last place in the West.
Calgary @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, July 28)
Saskatchewan are certainly underdogs, but I think they have a pretty decent shot to hand Calgary their first loss. Either this week or in Week 19.
Good luck!
