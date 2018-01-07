June 29, 2018

SportsFilter World Cup Pickem Round of 16: Make Your Picks: The World Cup begins the Round of 16 tomorrow at 10 a.m. Eastern when France plays Argentina. The standings have been updated in the SportsFilter World Cup Pickem. BruceBanner and Ricardo are tied for first with 84 points. Make your picks in this discussion. First place is an official Adidas Telstar 18 match ball.
Argentina
Portugal
Spain
Croatia
Brazil
Belgium
Sweden
England
2. Messi
Ronaldo
Costa
Eriksen
Neymar
Hazard
Toivonen
Kane
3. Kante
Varela
Dzyuba
Sisto
Salcedo
Nagatomo
Zuber
Cuadrado
4. 1
posted by Hooli at 02:34 PM on June 29
France
Uruguay
Spain
Croatia
Brazil
Belgium
Sweden
Colombia
2. Grieseman
Suarez
Costa
Eriksen
Neymar
Falcao
3. Kante
Varela
Dzyuba
Sisto
Salcedo
Nagatomo
Zuber
Falcao
4. 1
posted by CathcartTowersHotel at 03:04 PM on June 29
Argentina
Portugal
Spain
Croatia
Mexico
Belgium
Sweden
England
Goals
Rojo (ARG)
Ronaldo (POR)
Costa (SPA)
Falcao (CRO)
Coutinho (BRA)
Lukaku (BEL)
Granqvist (SWE)
Kane (ENG)
Cards
Pogba (FRA)
Suarez (URU)
Golovin (RUS)
Brozovic (CRO)
Herrera (MEX)
Meunier (BEL)
Lustig (SWE)
Mojica (COL)
Shootouts
1
posted by cixelsyd at 04:06 PM on June 29
1. Games
Argentina
Portugal
Spain
Croatia
Brazil
Japan
Switzerland
England
2. Goals
Messi
Ronaldo
Costa
Eriksen
Neymar
Lukaku
Toivonen
Kane
3. Cards
Kante
Suarez
Golovin
Rakitic
Herrera
Nagatomo
Toivonen
Arias
4. Pick how many of the 8 games will require a shootout (5 points).
3
posted by BruceBanner at 04:39 PM on June 29
1.
France (Mbapp)
Portugal (Ronaldo)
Spain (Costa)
Croatia (Modri)
Brazil (Neymar)
Belgium (Lukaku)
Switzerland (Shaqiri)
Colombia (Kane)
2.
Mbapp
Ronaldo
Costa
Modri
Neymar
Lukaku
Shaqiri
Kane
3.
Javier Mascherano
Guerreiro
Fernandes
Vrsaljko
Jess Gallardo
Hiroki Sakai
Ludwig Augustinsson
Harry Maguire
4.
one shootout
posted by prof at 05:08 PM on June 29
Well, here goes nothing/lol.
Winner/goal scorer/ yellow-red card
France/Griezmann/Rojo
Portugal/Ronaldo/Sanchez
Spain/Vazquez/Kutepov
Denmark/Braithwaite/Modric
Brazil/Costa/Hernandez
Belgium/Lukaku/Sakai
Sweden/Guidetti/Dzemaili
England/Kane/Zapata
Number of shootouts: 1 (the loneliest number)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:48 PM on June 29
France 2-0 Argentina, Griezmann, Rojo
Uruguay 1-1 (Penalties) Portugal, Ronaldo, Pepe
Spain 2-1 Russia, Costa, Cheryshev
Croatia 1-0 Denmark, Rakiti, Rakiti
Brazil 2-1 Mexico, Fred, Salcedo
Belgium 3-1 Japan, Lukaku, Batshuayi
Sweden (Penalties) 0-0 Switzerland, Behrami, Xhaka
Colombia 1-1 (Penalties) England, Kane, Cuadrado
Shootouts: 3
posted by bender at 10:54 PM on June 29
WINNER - GOALS, CARDS
France - Messi, Rojo
Portugal - Ronaldo, Pepe
Spain - Costa, Kudryashov
Croatia - Modric, Lovren
Brazil - Neymar, Layun
Belgium - Lukaku, Dembele
Switzerland - Toivonen, Schar
England - Kane, Mina
Shootouts: 3
posted by Ricardo at 11:51 PM on June 29
1.
France
Portugal
Spain
Denmark
Brazil
Belgium
Sweden
England
2.
Messi
Ronaldo
Costa
Eriksen
Neymar
Lukaku
Toivonen
Kane
3.
Mascherano
Pepe
Costa
Rakitic
Salcedo
Sakai
Xhaka
Stones
posted by wduchene at 12:24 AM on June 30
Oh and 2 shootouts
posted by wduchene at 12:41 AM on June 30
Hope's picks:
1. France
Portugal
Spain
Denmark
Brazil
Belgium
Switzerland
England
2. Messi
Ronaldo
Costa
Eriksen
Neymar
Lukaku
Drmic
Kane
3. Mascherano
Pepe
Costa
Rakitic
Salcedo
Sakai
Xhaka
Stones
shootouts: 0
posted by wduchene at 12:58 AM on June 30
Argentina, Lionel Messi, Gabriel Mercado
Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe
Spain, Diego Costa, Diego Costa
Croatia, Luka Modric, Pione Sisto
Brazil, Philippe Coutinho, Miguel Layn
Belgium, Romelu Lukaku, Leander Dendoncker
Sweden, Andreas Granqvist, Viktor Claesson
England, Harry Kane, John Stones
Shootouts: 3
posted by rcade at 08:49 AM on June 30
Watching France/Argentina while looking for Gabriel Mercado to get a yellow card was a hilarious experience. Never has a player tried so hard to get disciplined in the final 10 minutes and come up unrewarded.
In the final melee that gave Argentina no more time to seek a tying goal, Mercado scissor-kicked a French player and then shoved another. Two other players got yellows, the announcers asked whether Mercado would get a straight red and he got ... nothing.
posted by rcade at 01:49 PM on June 30
Gah; I missed the deadline and the France game is over. Hopefully my picks will still be valid, but I will mark the first game as void
---
Uruguay, Suarez, Pepe
Spain, Costa, Pique
Croatia, Modri, Chorluka
Brazil, Neymar, Casemiro
Belgium, Lukaku, De Bruyne
Sweden, Toivonen, Larsson
England, Kane, Henderson
Shootouts: 1
posted by geneparmesan at 02:09 PM on June 30
Cathcart Towers Hotel plagirized my yellow card picks. I demand he be ejected.
posted by Hooli at 07:46 PM on June 30
