June 27, 2018

Keep Winning, England -- Your Fans Can't Cry in Their Beer: Is there a worse time than the World Cup for a beer shortage to hit the U.K.? The lack of enough food grade CO2 has required beer to be rationed. One wholesaler is limiting pubs and restaurants to 10 cases of beer. The trade journal Gas World calls it the "worst supply situation to hit the European carbon dioxide (CO2) business in decades." Cider and soft drinks are also affected.

posted by rcade to soccer at 01:52 PM - 6 comments