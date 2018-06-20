June 18, 2018

Barry Trotz just Zidane'd the Washington Capitals.:
Barry Trotz informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals. We are obviously disappointed by Barry's decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise
If he goes to NY, someone will nickname him Benedict Amtrak.
posted by beaverboard at 05:45 PM on June 18
Can I just say that the dual nature of the word "resign" makes this a very entertaining sentence to read without further context?
posted by bender at 06:13 PM on June 18
Trotz is a great coach. He just won a cup with a group beyond its prime that even team management had targeted for rebuild. And Washington offers him a $300K increase?
There are a number of teams where he would be an upgrade that are currently paying their coaches 2 to 3 times what Trotz would make with that increase.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:56 AM on June 19
Considering how Netflix are making it rain in Hollywood you'd expect Leonisis to give Trotz the $$$. Silly him
posted by billsaysthis at 04:46 PM on June 19
Statement from Barry Trotz.
One possible reason.
An extension of that reason.
The rumour is that the Islanders are going to open up their wallet and pay him close to $5million/yr to coach their team.
posted by grum@work at 04:08 PM on June 18