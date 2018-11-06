June 11, 2018

The 14th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: This is the week we've all been waiting for. Maybe it's today. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe the day after. But sometime this week we will look up at the blue June sky, take a deep breath of pollen-choked air, feel the warmth of the sun on our faces, and finally put away that damn snow shovel. Oh yeah, and the CFL season starts this week too.

DrJohnEvans 10:25 AM