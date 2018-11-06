June 11, 2018

The 14th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: This is the week we've all been waiting for. Maybe it's today. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe the day after. But sometime this week we will look up at the blue June sky, take a deep breath of pollen-choked air, feel the warmth of the sun on our faces, and finally put away that damn snow shovel. Oh yeah, and the CFL season starts this week too.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:25 AM - 6 comments
Nice of you Canadians to take Johnny off our hands, I'm sure he will provide some interesting off the field news stories in the near future.
Edmonton by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 13
B.C. by 8
posted by ic23b at 01:09 PM on June 11
Edmonton by 10
Toronto by 4
Calgary by 4
BC by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 02:22 PM on June 11
Winnipeg by 6
Toronto by 16
Calgary by 11
British Columbia by 8
posted by tommytrump at 03:34 PM on June 11
Edmonton by 3
Saskatchewan by 14
Calgary by 10
BC by 21
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:47 PM on June 11
Edmonton by 13
Toronto by 4
Calgary by 18
BC by 12
posted by tahoemoj at 06:29 PM on June 11
THE PICK 'EM - What we do
It's a Canadian tradition: every June, we celebrate the reappearance of the sun by drop-kicking a frozen pig through the last remaining pair of icicles. Then we go back inside to watch football until there's more than 6 hours of sunlight each day (July 27 through August 8). We kill time by picking winners and spreads for each game. Why not join us?
THE SEASON - When we do it
The season kicks off this Thursday night and runs for 20 weeks through the summer. There are generally four games per week, mostly running from Thursday to Sunday.
If you're in Canada, you'll find the games on TSN. If you're in the States or elsewhere, there's some sort of newfangled streaming option, along with occasional games on ESPN during the Johnny Manziel Football Hour.
THE RULES - How we do it
Here's how it works. You pick who you think will win, and by how much. You then get points based on the result:
What's the Margin of Error?
It's a window around the spread that's defined as
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
So you can get rewarded for being close to the spread even if you're not spot-on. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate when predicting a blowout as you would when predicting a close game. Here are some examples:
So if you picked Toronto by 15, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:
Any questions?
THE GAMES, WEEK ONE - Where we start
In lieu of attempting to sum up each team's status in a single sentence, for this opening week I'm just linking to season preview pages for each of 'em.
All times are EDT.
Edmonton (Preview) @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Preview) - Thursday, June 14, 8:30pm
Toronto Argonauts (Preview) @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (Preview) - Friday, June 15, 9:00pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Preview) @ Calgary Stampeders (Preview) - Saturday, June 16, 7:00pm
Montreal Alouettes (Preview) @ B.C. Lions (Preview) - Saturday, June 16, 10:00pm
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:25 AM on June 11