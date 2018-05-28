May 23, 2018

NFL to Punish Players Who Don't Stand During Anthem: Beginning in 2009, the NFL required players to be on the field during the national anthem (part of a rah-rah support the troops effort for which the league was secretly getting paid $5.4 million by the Department of Defense). Now the NFL is going a step further and forcing players to stand during the anthem unless they stay in the locker room until it is over. Does any of this feel like patriotism to you?

posted by rcade to football at 04:04 PM - 21 comments