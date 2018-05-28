May 20, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights Advance to Stanley Cup Final: The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, becoming only the second expansion team to do that after the St. Louis Blues in 1968. Vegas defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their series with a final 2-1 victory Sunday.
If they end up playing the Lightning, it could end up being the Cup Finals with the hottest ambient temps ever. I think Vegas is already well up in the 90's during the day, but at least they don't have the humidity to go with it. And they apparently have a helluva HVAC system in the building.
Heck, even DC gets hot as hell this time of year. And humid, but nothing like Tampa.
I remember the complaints about soft ice in the corners the year that Dallas won the Cup. Were there similar issues in years since when other warm weather teams were in the Finals?
posted by beaverboard at 08:10 AM on May 21
I don't remember any issues with Carolina's ice in 2002 or 2006 when they were in the Cup Finals. But back then, they had an ice guy that was among the tops in the league. One of his negotiation points was that the team buy him a top of the line RV and park it in the arena parking lot so he could live there. Unfortunately, he died of a heart attack a few years ago, but I'm not hearing any problems with the ice still. Alas, the ding dongs need to actually make the playoffs before we can find out exactly how well the ice stays together in June.
posted by NoMich at 03:44 PM on May 21
When souvenirs might become nest eggs...
posted by grum@work at 04:20 PM on May 21
Were there similar issues in years since when other warm weather teams were in the Finals?
Not at the rinks where this system is deployed. Standard equipment in the Curling world (can I mention Curling on Spofi?) it is being used in several NHL rinks.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:26 PM on May 21
Cup Finals with the hottest ambient temps ever
Is Vegas hotter than the old Garden in May?
posted by yerfatma at 12:32 PM on May 23
The Lightning allegedly have a state-of-the-art ice system. They had one heckuva season!
posted by FLsportsman at 09:31 PM on May 26
Good for them. It's a pretty damned amazing feat.
It must be pointed out that the St Louis Blues advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season was a *much* easier road than Vegas'. In 1967-68, all of the Original Six franchises were in the East and all of the expansion franchises in the West. So yeah, good for the Blues and all, but Vegas had to actually play established franchises during the playoffs this season.
posted by NoMich at 06:52 PM on May 20