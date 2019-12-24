December 21, 2019

FIFA President Wants to Play Women's World Cup Every 2 Years: The French federation has proposed playing the Women's World Cup twice as often and has the support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The event expands from 24 to 32 teams in 2023 and is picking the host from bids by Brazil, Japan, Colombia and Australia/New Zealand.
So the women can achieve stability by working more and harder than the men? Sounds about right. On a less snarky note, that's great if it means the women can establish national leagues that are financially successful and lets them have stable professional athletic careers. I do wonder how that would work with league schedules (as far as I know the World Cup is a big deal that has an impact on regular training schedules and league play).
posted by kokaku at 08:11 AM on December 22
The NWSL stops play during the World Cup but in Europe many women's leagues play the same late Summer through Spring schedule as the men. So the most likely disruption there would be the Women's Euro tournament and I've not seen reaction from the leaders there (except for the French, of course...).
posted by billsaysthis at 11:11 AM on December 23
This would mean a major global women's soccer trophy three out of four years, counting the Summer Olympics.
posted by rcade at 09:01 PM on December 21