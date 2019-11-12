December 11, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: NFC Least Edition: Only three weeks to go in the NFL Pick 'Em. The Jets visit the Ravens Thursday night to start the NFL's fifteenth week. In our pick 'em contest, Tron7 scores a week-best 98 to take a staggering 50-point lead over Cixelsyd. Jagsnumberone holds on to third despite demonstrating unwavering loyalty to Duuuuval. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore on Fox (Thursday)
New England at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Cleveland at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
Indianapolis at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Chicago 31, Dallas 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20 (14 < 20 < 26)
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19 (6 < 8 < 10)
Green Bay 20, Washington 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7 (9 < 13 < 17)
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46 (1 < 2 < 3)
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21 (1 < 1 < 1)
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35 (2 < 3 < 4)
Denver 38, Houston 24 (10 < 14 < 18)
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10 (24 < 35 < 46)
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21 (15 < 21 < 27)
Kansas City 23, New England 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Chicago by 5, 8 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Cleveland by 2, 5 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 5, 5 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
cl's picks
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New England by 12, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 13, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 10, 8 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 12, 0 points
Miami by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 16 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 19 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
New England by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 16, 8 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 12, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Cleveland by 15 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Miami by 4 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 12 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 16 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
New England by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 2, 8 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 1, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
New England by 15 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Dallas by 11, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 28, 5 points
Minnesota by 17, 8 points
New Orleans by 2, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 1, 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 8 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
tron7's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|963
|98
|cixelsyd
|913
|62
|jagsnumberone
|909
|61
|grum@work
|885
|49
|rumple
|862
|61
|rcade
|857
|88
|ic23b
|841
|75
|tahoemoj
|822
|51
|NoMich
|816
|54
|Howard_T
|808
|60
|bender
|798
|74
|cl
|762
|77
|tommytrump
|732
|64
|Boaz
|542
|0
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|354
|20
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.