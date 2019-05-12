December 03, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: Hello Melo Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning a day early tonight with Mavs/Pelicans and Blazers/Clippers on TNT. In our contest, Ufez Jones stays in first 25 ahead of NoMich and Scooby wins a second week in a row with 60. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Dallas at New Orleans on TNT (Tuesday)
Portland at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)
L.A. Lakers at Utah on NBA TV (Wednesday)
Houston at Toronto on NBA TV (Thursday)
Denver at Boston on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Portland on ESPN (Friday)

Teams playing more than once: Portland, L.A. Lakers.

Last Week's Results

Boston 121, Brooklyn 102 (13 < 19 < 25)
L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Lakers 125, Washington 103 (15 < 22 < 29)
Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 103, Utah 94 (6 < 9 < 12)

Player Scores

Howard_T's picks

Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11, 8 points

NoMich's picks

Boston by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

rcade's picks

Boston by 9, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

scooby10672's picks

Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 13, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Utah by 4, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
Ufez Jones20647
NoMich18147
Howard_T16644
scooby1067213460
rcade12938
Goyoucolts620

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:08 AM - 7 comments

Tuesday

Dallas by 4 SLAM LA Clippers by 8

Wednesday

LA Lakers by 2 SLAM

Thursday

Toronto by 5

Friday

Boston by 3 SLAM LA Lakers by 3

posted by scooby10672 at 05:37 PM on December 03

Tues:
Dallas by 8
Clippers by 12

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:39 PM on December 03

Just finished moving something over a foot of snow from my driveway and sidewalks. There's still a giant pile out there that looks suspiciously like a truck. I'll tackle that tomorrow before my wife and I head for TD Garden for the Celtics vs Miami.

Tuesday, Dec. 3:

D is for Dallas and Doncic. Z is for Zion and Zero. That is, he has zero chance of playing Dallas by 12

Trail Blazers seem to lose the trail when they are on the road. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 16 SLAM

Wednesday, Dec. 4:

Utah has the Jazz, but Lakers will be dancing. Los Angeles (purple) by 12 SLAM

Thursday, Dec. 5:

Rockets can fly really fast, Avian Raptors fly really well. Houston by 7

Friday, Dec. 6:

The leprechaun will be looking for a pot of gold, but he might not want to find these Nuggets Denver by 5

Lakers head up I-5 to see the Trail Blazers. It will be a good trip. Los Angeles (purple) by 13 SLAM

posted by Howard_T at 06:50 PM on December 03

TUESDAY
Dallas by 14
L.A. Clippers by 12

posted by NoMich at 07:08 PM on December 03

WEDNESDAY
L.A. Lakers at Utah

THURSDAY
Toronto by 8

FRIDAY
Boston by 6
L.A. Lakers by 9

posted by NoMich at 07:10 PM on December 03

Tuesday
Dallas by 10
L.A. Clippers by 10 (dunk)

Wednesday
L.A. Lakers by 6

posted by rcade at 08:19 PM on December 03

Wed: Jazz by 5

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:03 PM on December 04

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.