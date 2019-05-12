December 03, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: Hello Melo Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning a day early tonight with Mavs/Pelicans and Blazers/Clippers on TNT. In our contest, Ufez Jones stays in first 25 ahead of NoMich and Scooby wins a second week in a row with 60. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Dallas at New Orleans on TNT (Tuesday)

Portland at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)

L.A. Lakers at Utah on NBA TV (Wednesday)

Houston at Toronto on NBA TV (Thursday)

Denver at Boston on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Lakers at Portland on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Portland, L.A. Lakers.

Last Week's Results

Boston 121, Brooklyn 102 (13 < 19 < 25)

L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104 (3 < 5 < 7)

L.A. Lakers 125, Washington 103 (15 < 22 < 29)

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 103, Utah 94 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 11, 5 points

New Orleans by 14, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 11, 8 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

rcade's picks Boston by 9, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 13, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Utah by 4, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 206 47 NoMich 181 47 Howard_T 166 44 scooby10672 134 60 rcade 129 38 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

