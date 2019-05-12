December 03, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: Hello Melo Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning a day early tonight with Mavs/Pelicans and Blazers/Clippers on TNT. In our contest, Ufez Jones stays in first 25 ahead of NoMich and Scooby wins a second week in a row with 60. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Dallas at New Orleans on TNT (Tuesday)
Portland at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)
L.A. Lakers at Utah on NBA TV (Wednesday)
Houston at Toronto on NBA TV (Thursday)
Denver at Boston on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Portland on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Portland, L.A. Lakers.
Last Week's Results
Boston 121, Brooklyn 102 (13 < 19 < 25)
L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Lakers 125, Washington 103 (15 < 22 < 29)
Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 103, Utah 94 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 11, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 8, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 9, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 13, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Utah by 4, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|206
|47
|NoMich
|181
|47
|Howard_T
|166
|44
|scooby10672
|134
|60
|rcade
|129
|38
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:08 AM - 7 comments
Tues:
Dallas by 8
Clippers by 12
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:39 PM on December 03
Just finished moving something over a foot of snow from my driveway and sidewalks. There's still a giant pile out there that looks suspiciously like a truck. I'll tackle that tomorrow before my wife and I head for TD Garden for the Celtics vs Miami.
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
D is for Dallas and Doncic. Z is for Zion and Zero. That is, he has zero chance of playing Dallas by 12
Trail Blazers seem to lose the trail when they are on the road. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 16 SLAM
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
Utah has the Jazz, but Lakers will be dancing. Los Angeles (purple) by 12 SLAM
Thursday, Dec. 5:
Rockets can fly really fast, Avian Raptors fly really well. Houston by 7
Friday, Dec. 6:
The leprechaun will be looking for a pot of gold, but he might not want to find these Nuggets Denver by 5
Lakers head up I-5 to see the Trail Blazers. It will be a good trip. Los Angeles (purple) by 13 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 06:50 PM on December 03
TUESDAY
Dallas by 14
L.A. Clippers by 12
posted by NoMich at 07:08 PM on December 03
WEDNESDAY
L.A. Lakers at Utah
THURSDAY
Toronto by 8
FRIDAY
Boston by 6
L.A. Lakers by 9
posted by NoMich at 07:10 PM on December 03
Tuesday
Dallas by 10
L.A. Clippers by 10 (dunk)
Wednesday
L.A. Lakers by 6
posted by rcade at 08:19 PM on December 03
Wed: Jazz by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:03 PM on December 04
Tuesday
Dallas by 4 SLAM LA Clippers by 8
Wednesday
LA Lakers by 2 SLAM
Thursday
Toronto by 5
Friday
Boston by 3 SLAM LA Lakers by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 05:37 PM on December 03