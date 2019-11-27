November 27, 2019

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Final Standings: The Blue Bombers bust out and bender benefits. Final standings inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:25 AM - 1 comment

Who saw that coming? Winnipeg intercepts Dane Evans on Hamiton's opening drive, and that sets the tone for the whole game. The Bombers brought stifling defence (7 turnovers), productive special teams (6/7 field goals made), and an MVP performance by local hero Andrew Harris (134 yards rushing, 35 receiving, 2 touchdowns). After a late-season swoon in which they fell to third place, the Bombers found their groove in the playoffs, getting better every game they played, and coming away with the Grey Cup.

HAM @ WPGMVP BonusO/U BonusTiebreaker
ResultWinnipeg by 21HarrisUnder437
Margin of Error15 to 27

So, who saw that coming? bender did, picking the winner and MVP to break the tie and take home the (imaginary) trophy. Congratulations, bender!

At the other end, it's first to worst for jagsnumberone, who ends up at the wrong end of the tiebreaker to grab the Costanza. Congratulations jags!

SpoFiteHAM @ WPGSMVPO/UTiebreaker DiffPointsTotal Points
benderWinnipeg Harris 210210
tommytrump 26208
rcadeWinnipeg Under17626
argoal 18405
ic23b Under15314
Reever 18804
Howard_T 23604
DrJohnEvans 24304
jagsnumberone 26804

Thanks to everyone for playing. See y'all in June!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:26 AM on November 27

