November 27, 2019

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Final Standings: The Blue Bombers bust out and bender benefits. Final standings inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:25 AM - 1 comment
Who saw that coming? Winnipeg intercepts Dane Evans on Hamiton's opening drive, and that sets the tone for the whole game. The Bombers brought stifling defence (7 turnovers), productive special teams (6/7 field goals made), and an MVP performance by local hero Andrew Harris (134 yards rushing, 35 receiving, 2 touchdowns). After a late-season swoon in which they fell to third place, the Bombers found their groove in the playoffs, getting better every game they played, and coming away with the Grey Cup.
So, who saw that coming? bender did, picking the winner and MVP to break the tie and take home the (imaginary) trophy. Congratulations, bender!
At the other end, it's first to worst for jagsnumberone, who ends up at the wrong end of the tiebreaker to grab the Costanza. Congratulations jags!
Thanks to everyone for playing. See y'all in June!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:26 AM on November 27
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:26 AM on November 27