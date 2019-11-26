November 25, 2019

It's raining happiness in the 'Peg as Blue Bombers end 29-year Grey Cup drought: After 29 years of waiting, after 348 months of heartbreak, after 1,513 weeks of despair and after 10,591 days of doubt, this can finally be written: the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are Grey Cup champions.
posted by tommytrump to football at 09:41 AM - 2 comments
Bomber fan: glad to see them win but the game was pretty much a blow out. Probably the best half time show I've seen for football championship. Loved the fact that they presented the championship trophy first to the longest tenured player rather than a group of wealthy owners who really have nothing to do with the game like other leagues do.
posted by cixelsyd at 01:15 PM on November 25
Congrats Bombers.
The Grey Cup isn't as beautiful as the Stanley Cup, but it's still more impressive than the NFL's Lombardi Trophy, which looks like something Charlton Heston found lying on the beach in Planet of the Apes.
posted by beaverboard at 12:30 PM on November 25