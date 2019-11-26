November 25, 2019

It's raining happiness in the 'Peg as Blue Bombers end 29-year Grey Cup drought: After 29 years of waiting, after 348 months of heartbreak, after 1,513 weeks of despair and after 10,591 days of doubt, this can finally be written: the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are Grey Cup champions.

posted by tommytrump to football at 09:41 AM - 2 comments