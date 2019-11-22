November 21, 2019

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Grey Cup Edition: History is made as, for the first time ever, somebody refers to Winnipeg as "sexy". Plus, actual points were scored this week! We're laying some great groundwork for a Bombers-TiCats Grey Cup. Grab your spade and make your picks inside.
Hamilton by 3
MVP-Dane Evans
Under
Tie Breaker-590
Winnipeg by 8
Andrew Harris
Over
647
Hamilton by 11
Dane Evans (I want to say Brandon Banks, but someone needs to throw him the ball)
Over
699
Hamilton by 12
Evans
Over
680
Edmonton's defence has no answer for the Ti-Cats, as Hamilton piles up 13 points before you can even blink. They give up one second-quarter touchdown, but keep Edmonton out of the end zone for the rest of the game. Finally, Hamilton gets its revenge on Trevor Harris.
It's a gritty nailbiter out west: both Winnipeg and Saskatchewan brought a solid team defence (3 sacks each) punctuated by a great long game on offense. Both teams' D put the clamp down in the red zone, but Winnipeg gets the edge: two massive goal-line stands in the final two minutes are enough to turn away the Riders and send the Bombers to the Grey Cup.
We had a three-way tie for the DWC Bonus, so everybody gets points! But tommytrump and bender get most of 'em.
Here we go!
THE 107th GREY CUP
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (15-3) @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) (Sunday, November 24, 6pm ET)
Everything's gone according to plan for Hamilton (despite, you know, multiple quarterback injuries). The league leader in both points scored and points given up, they easily dispatched Edmonton in the final and are cruising as favourites into the Grey Cup. But not an overwhelming favourite: Winnipeg led the West for much of the year, held the West powerhouses Calgary and Saskatchewan to 14 points, and has a resurgent Zach Collaros taking snaps, making them a sexy underdog pick.
CFL.ca Grey Cup Preview »
MVP Bonus
Pick the MVP of the Grey Cup.
Over/Under
The points-scored O/U for the Grey Cup is currently set at 52.5. Will the total points scored be over or under that total?
Tiebreaker
Pick the total yardage thrown by all quarterbacks in the Grey Cup. This is worth no points and will be used only in case of a tie.
Example pick: Hamilton by 21, Evans, Over, 700.
Good luck!
