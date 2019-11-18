November 16, 2019

Astros Exec Wrote Email Seeking to Steal Signs: As evidence mounts of the team's persistent scheme to steal signs, Houston Astros executives actually put their efforts in writing, according to their emails obtained by The Atlantic. "One thing in specific we are looking for is picking up signs coming out of the dugout," a 2017 email states. "What we are looking for is how much we can see, how we would log things, if we need cameras/binoculars, etc. So go to game, see what you can (or can't) do and report back your findings." Jomboy offers his take.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:04 PM - 2 comments