November 14, 2019

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Division Finals Edition: It's all road teams this week: Edmonton steals one in Montreal, Winnipeg shocks Calgary, and bender took all your points. Charge up your wheels and make your picks inside.
Who expected an air show, outdoors in Montreal in November? Trevor Harris and Vernon Adams Jr combine for 650 yards in the air. Edmonton jumps out to an early lead, but Montreal's right on their tails the whole game, coming within 5 points with minutes left in the fourth quarter. But with one minute on the clock, Sean Whyte kicks his fifth field goal to send Edmonton to the East finals.
Out west, halftime arrives with Calgary leading 14-8, and their fans booking seats for a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance (at home this year!) But in the second half, it all falls apart. Bo Levi Mitchell throws two interceptions, Justin Medlock kicks three 40+ yard field goals, and all of a sudden Winnipeg's cruising into the West Final.
One pick 'em plus one upset make for a tough week for points. But bender hits the Edmonton margin on the way to four points and the lead.
The Argos aren't in the playoffs and yet we're the ones with all the snow. What gives?
DIVISION FINALS
Edmonton (8-10) @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats (15-3) (Sunday, November 17, 1:00pm ET)
The Ti-Cats (the team) have been the class of the East. Jeremiah Masoli goes down with a torn ACL? No problem, here comes Dane "Who?" Evans to save the season. However: if anything can stop them, it's a red-hot (former Argo) Trevor Harris, who has personally dominated the Ti-Cats in his last few appearances. With clear skies and a mild forecast, this one will come down to the quarterbacks.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (13-5) (Sunday, November 17, 4:30pm ET)
This is the match-up that the Bombers dreamt of all season, although they kinda hoped it would be at home. The division's best offence rolls into Regina to take on the division's best defence, coming off a big upset win thanks for (former Argo) QB Zach Collaros. Saskatchewan's got QB dreams of their own, though: Cody Fajardo, shaking off a mysterious oblique injury, is almost certain to start. The Riders are the favourites, but by how much?
Offence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the quarterback who will throw for the highest yardage on Sunday.
Defence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the team whose defence will register the most sacks on Sunday.
Example pick: Hamilton by 21, Winnipeg by 14, Harris, Ottawa.
Good luck!
