November 12, 2019

Early in the 2017 season, at least two uniformed Astros got together to start the process. One was a hitter who was struggling at the plate and had benefited from sign stealing with a previous team, according to club sources; another was a coach who wanted to help. They were said to strongly believe that some opposing teams were already up to no good.
They wanted to devise their own system in Houston. And they did.
George Springer smashes a breaking pitch for a home run during a game in September 2017.
posted by grum@work at 09:12 PM on November 12
Crazy coincidence #1: Jeopardy answer from tonight's broadcast.
(It was filmed three months ago.)
posted by grum@work at 09:16 PM on November 12
This explanation of a scene described in the article is probably the most damning example of the cheating.
Love me some Jomboy videos.
posted by NoMich at 09:59 PM on November 12
Belichuk have any friends on the Astros staff?
Seriously, as a player would you even want to be part of such a scheme?
posted by cixelsyd at 10:05 PM on November 12
They had a secret camera trained on the catcher signals, and players/personnel sitting in a hallway to the dugout watching on a specially installed television. When they saw the signal, they would hit a garbage can with a bat to make noise that the batter could hear.
People have begun posting instances of the signaling being used to Youtube.
