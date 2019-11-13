November 12, 2019

Houston Astros accused of electronically stealing signs in 2017:

Early in the 2017 season, at least two uniformed Astros got together to start the process. One was a hitter who was struggling at the plate and had benefited from sign stealing with a previous team, according to club sources; another was a coach who wanted to help. They were said to strongly believe that some opposing teams were already up to no good.



They wanted to devise their own system in Houston. And they did.

