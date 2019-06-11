November 05, 2019

CFL Pick 'Em, Final Standings: Saskatchewan wins, and Calgary wins, but jagsnumberone is the true winner. Congrats jags!
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:03 PM - 3 comments
Congratulations jagsnumberone on your complete domination victory.
Once again thanks DrJohnEvans
posted by ic23b at 10:09 PM on November 05
Thank you DrJohnEvans for taking the time running this. This one feels a little different then the last time I won this, as I went "gate to wire" in that one (starting out on fire then holding on to victory). Now let's see if I can take that "Momentum" and do well in the playoffs. Also, just wondering, was there a "prize" involved in this years? Probably not, but worth asking, right? lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:52 PM on November 05
Montreal piles on the points to win in Ottawa. Edmonton keeps it close, but Saskatchewan breaks it open in the fourth quarter to clinch the division. Hamilton needs last-minute drama to close out their season with a win, while Calgary hangs on in B.C. to grab that home playoff date.
jagsnumberone finishes the season in style, taking the crown by a full fifteen points. I believe that's two new regular season Pick 'Em records: total points scored and margin of victory. Congratulations jags!
At the other end, not even a Costanza Runoff Spreadsheet can stop rcade's march to the Costanza. Congrats, rcade!
Thanks to everyone for playing! Stay tuned for the CFL Playoff Pick 'Em!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:03 PM on November 05